Wairau Cove Merlot 75Cl

  • Energy390kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 312kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Wairau Cove Hawkes Bay New Zealand Merlot 2018 75cl
  • A juicy Merlot from the Hawke’s Bay region of New Zealand. This attractive red has lifted cherry, plum and berry aromas with subtle spice notes, ample dark fruits on the palate with good colour, balance and intensity. Best served at room temperature, this wine can be enjoyed as an aperitif or is the perfect accompaniment to pan fried duck, roast lamb and casseroles.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Grown with care
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, egg and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This juicy Merlot has lifted cherry, plum and berry aromas with subtle spice notes.

Region of Origin

Hawkes Bay

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland Drinks

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fruity & medium bodied

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The Merlot grapes are picked at optimum ripeness - great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the wine making process ensures that this New Zealand wine is perfectly balanced. The wine is then aged to perfection in French oak barrels.

History

  • Hawke's Bay is New Zealand's oldest wine region with beginnings in 1851 pioneering innovation and leadership. The soils and climate that so excited the early wine making efforts of those pioneers, continues to provide the inspiration for the current generation of Hawke's Bay winemakers. It is now New Zealand's second largest wine region and the largest premium red wine producing region in the country.

Regional Information

  • Hawke's Bay covers a total land area of 1.4 million hectares on 350km of Pacific Ocean coastline. Over thousands of years, 4 major Hawke's Bay rivers moved and formed valleys and terraces to create over 25 different soil types from clay loam, to limestone to sands and free draining gravels and red metal. Warm, north-facing hillsides, river valleys and terraces, and coastal areas provide incredible wines that are bursting with flavour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served at room temperature, this wine can be enjoyed as an aperitif or its perfect accompaniment to pan fried duck, roast lamb and casseroles.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy312kJ / 75kcal390kJ / 94kcal

A pleasure to drink

5 stars

A medium taste. Not too strong but plenty of flavour.

