Di Marco Primitivo 75Cl

No. Just No. Spend a pound more on Barefoot Merlot
Just God awful if you open it just before drinking. A proper cheap full bodied wine (as opposed to many cheap wines that are 'fruity'). Rough and not much flavour past vinegar and regret.
Very nice.
A rich full flavoured wine, nicer than more expensive wines we've tried.
Disappointed
I usually like a Primitivo, but this one was decidedly rough. We left half the bottle (with a Vacu Vin) and finished it next day, and it was much nicer then. So, open a day ahead of time, not just a couple of hours.
Put it on your chips!
Very disappointed with this wine. After reading the description, I was quite hopeful, especially when I saw the special offer. Maybe I just got a bad bottle, but to me it smelt like vinegar and the taste was weak and watery! Won’t be buying again.