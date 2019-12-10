By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Di Marco Primitivo 75Cl

2(5)Write a review
image 1 of Di Marco Primitivo 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • Bold flavour of ripe cherries and plums and some savoury spices for added richness and complexity.
  • Wine of Italy
  • 2016 Decanter World Wine Awards Commended
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Red in colour which tends towards violet and with ageing dark orange, sweet scented, vinous with a dry but soft taste, full body, pleasant, robust, harmonious and with ageing it tends towards velvet

Region of Origin

Puglia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

cantine di marco srl

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

cantine di marco srl

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 - Floral and fresh

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • And when grown in the sun-drenched vineyards of Puglia the wine is always rich, ripe and robust - just like this one, with blackberry flavours and generous spice.

History

  • And when grown in the sun-drenched vineyards of Puglia the wine is always rich, ripe and robust - just like this one, with blackberry flavours and generous spice.

Regional Information

  • Cantine Di Marco wineries fit seamlessly into the fairy-tale landscape of the Valley of Itria, the pride of the Martina Franca area. The Valley of Itria is known worldwide as the valley of the “trulli”, the distinctive stone houses with their cone-shaped roofs.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to < >

Produce of

Product of Italy

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cantine Di Marco SRL,
  • I.C.Q.R.F. IT/TA 1653,
  • Martina Franca (TA),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.cantinedimarco.it

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

undrinkable

1 stars

undrinkable

No. Just No. Spend a pound more on Barefoot Merlot

1 stars

Just God awful if you open it just before drinking. A proper cheap full bodied wine (as opposed to many cheap wines that are 'fruity'). Rough and not much flavour past vinegar and regret.

Very nice.

5 stars

A rich full flavoured wine, nicer than more expensive wines we've tried.

Disappointed

2 stars

I usually like a Primitivo, but this one was decidedly rough. We left half the bottle (with a Vacu Vin) and finished it next day, and it was much nicer then. So, open a day ahead of time, not just a couple of hours.

Put it on your chips!

1 stars

Very disappointed with this wine. After reading the description, I was quite hopeful, especially when I saw the special offer. Maybe I just got a bad bottle, but to me it smelt like vinegar and the taste was weak and watery! Won’t be buying again.

