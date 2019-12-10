By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bellingham Shiraz 75Cl

image 1 of Bellingham Shiraz 75Cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red South African Wine
  • Visit our website for detailed tasting notes and food pairing suggestions.
  • Nestled between the slopes of the Groot Drakenstein mountains in the Franschhoek Valley, lies the Bellingham Homestead. Bellingham has been the home of intriguing wines, each with its own unique and charming character.
  • Black berry fruits, violets and black pepper supported by the gentle use of oak and textured ripe tannins.
  • Wine of Origin Paarl, South Africa
  • Integrity & sustainability certified
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The Shiraz has an intense dark ruby red colour with aromas and flavours of plums, blackcurrants and pepper with hints of dark chocolate and mixed spice

Region of Origin

Paarl

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bellingham

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Richard Duckitt

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Berries were handsorted before a slow fermentation on the skins, with punch downs for colour extraction and to coax the depth of colour and flavour, before malolactic fermentation and maturation in French oak barrels.

History

  • To his friends and family he was 'Pod', but to the Cape Winelands he was Bernard Podlashuk, the maverick winemaker. Never quite satisfied to be just ordinary, he was recognised for his daring vision, sheer audacity and unabated drive that helped place South African wine on the map. The legend of Bernard's tenacity and innovative flair lives on through Bellingham's range of extraordinary wines.

Regional Information

  • Mountainous terrain and a diversity of terroirs are key contributors that make Paarl a premier viticultural region. The vineyards are on the northern and eastern foothills of Simonsberg known for its weathered granite, ideal for farming top quality Shiraz.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bellingham,
  • Huguenot Rd,
  • Franschhoek,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.
  • www.bellinghamwines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

