Bellingham Shiraz 75Cl

Product Description
- Shiraz - Red South African Wine
- Nestled between the slopes of the Groot Drakenstein mountains in the Franschhoek Valley, lies the Bellingham Homestead. Bellingham has been the home of intriguing wines, each with its own unique and charming character.
- Black berry fruits, violets and black pepper supported by the gentle use of oak and textured ripe tannins.
- Wine of Origin Paarl, South Africa
- Integrity & sustainability certified
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The Shiraz has an intense dark ruby red colour with aromas and flavours of plums, blackcurrants and pepper with hints of dark chocolate and mixed spice
Region of Origin
Paarl
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Bellingham
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Richard Duckitt
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Berries were handsorted before a slow fermentation on the skins, with punch downs for colour extraction and to coax the depth of colour and flavour, before malolactic fermentation and maturation in French oak barrels.
History
- To his friends and family he was 'Pod', but to the Cape Winelands he was Bernard Podlashuk, the maverick winemaker. Never quite satisfied to be just ordinary, he was recognised for his daring vision, sheer audacity and unabated drive that helped place South African wine on the map. The legend of Bernard's tenacity and innovative flair lives on through Bellingham's range of extraordinary wines.
Regional Information
- Mountainous terrain and a diversity of terroirs are key contributors that make Paarl a premier viticultural region. The vineyards are on the northern and eastern foothills of Simonsberg known for its weathered granite, ideal for farming top quality Shiraz.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Bellingham,
- Huguenot Rd,
- Franschhoek,
- South Africa.
Importer address
- DGB Europe Ltd,
- 99 Park Drive,
- Milton Park,
- Abingdon,
- OX14 4RY,
- UK.
- www.bellinghamwines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
