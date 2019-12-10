By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prospero Brut Non Vintage 750Ml

image 1 of Prospero Brut Non Vintage 750Ml
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Brut - White Spanish Wine
  • Delicious sparkling wine with apple, pear and lemon flavours that delight your taste buds, revealing a hint of sweetness and plenty of refreshing fizz. A treat to drink on its own or with just about anything from pizza to apple pie.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Delicious sparkling wine with apple, pear and lemon flavours that delight your tastebuds, revealing a hint of sweetness and plenty of refreshing fizz. A treat to drink on its own or with just about anything from pizza to apple pie.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Using the same "Charmat" method as Prosecco, this wine is made from an optimal blend of local grape varieties, with a second fermentation in pressurised tank at a controlled temperature of 18ªC for 7 to 10 days. The wine is cooled and allowed to mature to allow for greater integration of bubbles. It will remain in tank until bottling.

History

  • The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • The area of Castilla - La Mancha, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula, is the world's largest vineyard. Varietal wines, grape juice and sangrias are made in this great wine region. Airén and tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes of this area.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Warnings

  • This is a pressurised container, open with care.

Name and address

  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Return to

  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

