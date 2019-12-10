Prospero Brut Non Vintage 750Ml
Product Description
- Brut - White Spanish Wine
- Delicious sparkling wine with apple, pear and lemon flavours that delight your taste buds, revealing a hint of sweetness and plenty of refreshing fizz. A treat to drink on its own or with just about anything from pizza to apple pie.
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
8.3
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Felix Solis SL
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Antolin Gonzalez
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Using the same "Charmat" method as Prosecco, this wine is made from an optimal blend of local grape varieties, with a second fermentation in pressurised tank at a controlled temperature of 18ªC for 7 to 10 days. The wine is cooled and allowed to mature to allow for greater integration of bubbles. It will remain in tank until bottling.
History
- The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.
Regional Information
- The area of Castilla - La Mancha, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula, is the world's largest vineyard. Varietal wines, grape juice and sangrias are made in this great wine region. Airén and tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes of this area.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Warnings
- This is a pressurised container, open with care.
Name and address
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- 13300ES,
- España.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
