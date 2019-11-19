Pinotpinot Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Product Description
- Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
- For the love of Pinot! A wine so good we've named it twice.
- Pinot Grigio has won admirers the world over with its freshness and easy-drinking style. This one's your classic Pinot Grigio: gorgeous floral aromas with a touch of peach and a nice refreshing citrus edge.
- Pour yourself a glass and join us in one of life's simple pleasures. Perfect enjoyed chilled on its own or goes brilliantly with salads, creamy pastas and seafood dishes.
- Wine of South Eastern, Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Classic Pinot Grigio with light floral aromas, a touch of peach and a refreshing citrus edge
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Pinotpinot
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Clem Yates MW
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- Following the harvest, grapes were crushed and destemmed and fermented in stainless steel tanks. Bottling followed soon after in order to retain the freshness of fruit.
History
Regional Information
- The region of South-Eastern Australia covers a large swathe of the country, including the states of South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. Vineyards situated close to the coast enjoy a warm Mediterranean climate, allowing for a very wide range of grapes to be grown.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
- www.offpistewines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
