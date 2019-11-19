By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pinotpinot Pinot Grigio 75Cl

image 1 of Pinotpinot Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
  • For the love of Pinot! A wine so good we've named it twice.
  • Pinot Grigio has won admirers the world over with its freshness and easy-drinking style. This one's your classic Pinot Grigio: gorgeous floral aromas with a touch of peach and a nice refreshing citrus edge.
  • Pour yourself a glass and join us in one of life's simple pleasures. Perfect enjoyed chilled on its own or goes brilliantly with salads, creamy pastas and seafood dishes.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Classic Pinot Grigio with light floral aromas, a touch of peach and a refreshing citrus edge

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Pinotpinot

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Clem Yates MW

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Following the harvest, grapes were crushed and destemmed and fermented in stainless steel tanks. Bottling followed soon after in order to retain the freshness of fruit.

History

  • For the love of Pinot! A wine so good we named it twice. Pinot Grigio has won admirers the world over with its freshness and easy-drinking style. Pour yourself a glass and join us in one of life's simple pleasures.

Regional Information

  • The region of South-Eastern Australia covers a large swathe of the country, including the states of South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. Vineyards situated close to the coast enjoy a warm Mediterranean climate, allowing for a very wide range of grapes to be grown.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • By:

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • www.offpistewines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

