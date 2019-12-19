Most Wanted Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description
- Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
- Home: South Eastern Australia
- Style: Medium-Bodied / Crisp / Refreshing
- Taste: Peach / Tropical Fruit / Citrus
- Food: Chicken / Salad / Fish Pie
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Most Wanted Wines
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Clem Yates MW
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- The Chardonnay grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks for between 10-15 days and bottled early to retain the fresh fruit flavours.
History
- South-eastern Australia takes in the most important wine regions, with Chardonnay one of the most popular white grapes produced. The climate is Mediterranean, with warm, dry summers and cool winters. Much of the region's vineyards are in close proximity to the ocean, bringing fresh sea breezes which give great balance to the wines
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
