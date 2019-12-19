By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Most Wanted Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of Most Wanted Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • Become a Most Wanted Insider, join us at MostWantedWines.com
  • Home: South Eastern Australia
  • Style: Medium-Bodied / Crisp / Refreshing
  • Taste: Peach / Tropical Fruit / Citrus
  • Food: Chicken / Salad / Fish Pie
  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Peach / Tropical Fruit / Citrus

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Most Wanted Wines

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Clem Yates MW

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The Chardonnay grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks for between 10-15 days and bottled early to retain the fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • South-eastern Australia takes in the most important wine regions, with Chardonnay one of the most popular white grapes produced. The climate is Mediterranean, with warm, dry summers and cool winters. Much of the region's vineyards are in close proximity to the ocean, bringing fresh sea breezes which give great balance to the wines

Regional Information

  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  Bottled for:
  Off-Piste Wines,
  Cheltenham,
  GL50 3DA,
  UK.
  • By:

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

