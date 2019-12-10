By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moillard Petit Chablis 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Moillard Petit Chablis 75Cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Petit Chablis - White French Wine
  • Orange blossom and lime notes stressed by a sustained and fresh finish will be perfect at the aperitif.
  • Since its creation in 1850, Moillard produces wines of a rare fineness and elegance, well-structured and strong, offering a great ageing potential.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Orange Blossom and lime notes stressed by a sustained and fresh finish will be perfect at the aperitif

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Moillard

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Mechanical harvest. Traditional vinification. The grapes are pressed on arrival at the winery using pneumatic presses. The fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks thermo-regulated at 16°C. The wines are aged on fine lees for 9 months in stainless steel.

History

  • Since it's creation in 1850 Moillard produces wines of a rare fineness and elegance, well structured and strong, offering a great ageing potential.

Regional Information

  • Located in northern Burgundy near Auxerre, the Chablis vineyards are alongside a small river aptly named: the Serein ("Serene").

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Moillard,
  • At F-21190 Meursault,
  • F-21200 Vignoles.

Return to

  • Moillard,
  • At F-21190 Meursault,
  • F-21200 Vignoles.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great value wine.

5 stars

Excellent bottle of wine. Does not have the flinty feel of chablis but does have a delicate fruit in the mouth that lasts Particular value on a 25% of 6 deal

