By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chase Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin 50Cl

5(2)Write a review
Chase Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin 50Cl
£ 27.50
£55.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin
  • Why Chase? Well, our family has a passion for farming and unlike most gins, we distil from field to bottle.
  • Chase Pink Grapefruit Gin is crafted by copper stilling Chase GB Gin with a bounty of pink grapefruit peel and other citrus fruits.
  • Did You Know?
  • Gin is made from Vodka
  • Single-estate
  • Great British
  • Zippy & zesty
  • From field to bottle
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Tasting Notes

  • Chase Pink Grapefruit Gin is crafted by copper stilling Chase GB Gin with a bounty of pink grapefruit peel and other citrus fruits

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Handmade on our home farm in Herefordshire, England

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly Served G&T with a Slice of Pink Grapefruit

Name and address

  • Chase Distillery,
  • Chase Farm,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR1 3PG.

Return to

  • Chase Distillery,
  • Chase Farm,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR1 3PG.
  • +44 (0) 1432 820 455
  • chasedistillery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Five glittering stars!

5 stars

The nicest flavoured gin I've had.. absolutely delicious!!

THE BEST!

5 stars

Absolutely love this gin! Serve with ice and a slice of pink grapefruit.....perfect :)

Usually bought next

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Aromatic Tonic Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Elderflower Tonic Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here