Most Wanted Zinfandel 75Cl

Product Description
- Zinfandel - Red American Wine
- Home: Lodi, California, USA
- Style: Medium-full bodied, juicy, smooth
- Taste: Red berries, cherries, bit of mocha
- Food: Pulled pork, brisket, barbecue ribs
- Wine of USA
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Most Wanted Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Clem Yates MW
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Zinfandel
Vinification Details
- The Zinfandel grapes were pressed and fermented in stainless steel tanks for a period of 6 days and then spent 8 months ageing in stainless steel with some American and French oak staves.
History
Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy
Regional Information
- The vineyards of Lodi in central California are famous for the production of rich, ripe red wines, with Zinfandel one of the most popular grape varieties. The 'Sunshine State' enjoys long, warm summers and benefits from the cool sea breezes coming in from the Pacific Ocean.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of U.S.A.
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Cheltenham,
- GL50 3DA,
- UK.
- By:
Importer address
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Cheltenham,
- GL50 3DA,
- UK.
Return to
- Off-Piste Wines,
- Cheltenham,
- GL50 3DA,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
