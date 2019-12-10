By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Most Wanted Zinfandel 75Cl

image 1 of Most Wanted Zinfandel 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Zinfandel - Red American Wine
  • Become a Most Wanted Insider, join us at MostWantedWines.com
  • Home: Lodi, California, USA
  • Style: Medium-full bodied, juicy, smooth
  • Taste: Red berries, cherries, bit of mocha
  • Food: Pulled pork, brisket, barbecue ribs
  Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy.
  • Wine of USA
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Red berries, cherries, bit of mocha

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Most Wanted Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Clem Yates MW

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The Zinfandel grapes were pressed and fermented in stainless steel tanks for a period of 6 days and then spent 8 months ageing in stainless steel with some American and French oak staves.

History

  • Your fast track to a journey through some of the world's Most Wanted wines. Old favourites, new discoveries, all classics. Wine is our passion and you'll find the wines you need to know in our Most Wanted range. We've done the hard work so you don't have to. Pour. Sit back. Enjoy

Regional Information

  • The vineyards of Lodi in central California are famous for the production of rich, ripe red wines, with Zinfandel one of the most popular grape varieties. The 'Sunshine State' enjoys long, warm summers and benefits from the cool sea breezes coming in from the Pacific Ocean.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.
  • By:

Importer address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 3DA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

