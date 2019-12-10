By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bloom Strawberry Cup Gin Liqueur 70Cl

Bloom Strawberry Cup Gin Liqueur 70Cl
£ 16.00
£22.86/litre

Product Description

  • Strawberry Gin Liqueur
  • Created by Joanne Moore - one of the world's first female Master Distillers - BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur is infused with real strawberries to bring a delicious taste of summer to any occasion.
  • BLOOM was born from Master Distiller, Joanne Moore's vision to create a lighter gin for all to enjoy. Together, the BLOOM range - which also includes BLOOM London Dry Gin, BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin and BLOOM Lemon and Elderflower Gin Liqueur - is characterised by its smooth and softer-tasting flavour profiles, allowing the natural botanicals in each expression to shine through.
  • BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur is distinctively fruity and infused with strawberries
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Appearance: A dark, rich red liquid. Aroma: Distinctive strawberry aromas, fruity and enticing. Taste: Smooth, gently sweet and sophisticated which lingers on the palate, giving the taste of summer at every serve occasion.

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

25% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Strawberry Liqueur Gin & Tonic
  • 50ml BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur
  • 200ml premium Mediterranean tonic water
  • Pour over ice and garnish with grapefruit segments and mint.
  • BLOOM Strawberry Cup (serves 4)
  • Add ice and 4 strawberries into a jug or pitcher
  • Pour in 200ml BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur
  • Top up with 400ml good quality lemonade
  • BLOOM Strawberry Fizz
  • Use 50ml BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur, top with prosecco or champagne and serve in a chilled champagne flute.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.
  • www.bloomgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

