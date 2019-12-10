Bloom Strawberry Cup Gin Liqueur 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Strawberry Gin Liqueur
- Created by Joanne Moore - one of the world's first female Master Distillers - BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur is infused with real strawberries to bring a delicious taste of summer to any occasion.
- BLOOM was born from Master Distiller, Joanne Moore's vision to create a lighter gin for all to enjoy. Together, the BLOOM range - which also includes BLOOM London Dry Gin, BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin and BLOOM Lemon and Elderflower Gin Liqueur - is characterised by its smooth and softer-tasting flavour profiles, allowing the natural botanicals in each expression to shine through.
- BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur is distinctively fruity and infused with strawberries
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Appearance: A dark, rich red liquid. Aroma: Distinctive strawberry aromas, fruity and enticing. Taste: Smooth, gently sweet and sophisticated which lingers on the palate, giving the taste of summer at every serve occasion.
Alcohol Units
17.5
ABV
25% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Strawberry Liqueur Gin & Tonic
- 50ml BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur
- 200ml premium Mediterranean tonic water
- Pour over ice and garnish with grapefruit segments and mint.
- BLOOM Strawberry Cup (serves 4)
- Add ice and 4 strawberries into a jug or pitcher
- Pour in 200ml BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur
- Top up with 400ml good quality lemonade
- BLOOM Strawberry Fizz
- Use 50ml BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur, top with prosecco or champagne and serve in a chilled champagne flute.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
Return to
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
- www.bloomgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019