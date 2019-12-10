Whitley Neill Rhubarb Ginger Gin 70Cl

Very nice and warming
Lovely taste, very warming and pleasant. Tasted it at neighbours and now we have purchased out own bottle.
Utterly hjorrible
Utterly horrible. This tastes of neither Rhubarb or Ginger, rather the taste is of child's sickly, chemically confectionary. Really disgusting.
I couldn't taste rhubarb or ginger which is a favo
I couldn't taste rhubarb or ginger which is a favourite flavour combination of mine and one I am very familiar with. This gin has a horrible sweet, bubblegum-like, artificial taste. From the label it is clear that it contains no real rhubarb, just rhubarb essence. Essences, as opposed to extracts, are synthetic, and created from chemicals. I've had wonderful rhubarb gin so it's certainly possible to make a good product with pleasant natural flavours but Whitley Neill has not succeeded with this product.
Too sweet
An extremely sweet flavoured gin - a little overpowering in my opinion. It is by no means subtle, and I didn't really enjoy it.
Great
Lovely. Best gin ever