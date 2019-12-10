By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitley Neill Rhubarb Ginger Gin 70Cl

3(5)Write a review
Whitley Neill Rhubarb Ginger Gin 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rhubarb & Ginger Gin
  • Inspired by the glory of the English Country Garden.
  • Essence of Rhubarb adds a tart crisp edge whilst the real ginger warms the palate
  • Exceptional quality with Full-Bodied complex finish.
  • Distilling for 8 generations
  • Inspired by England
  • Handcrafted gin
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Essence of Rhubarb adds a tart crisp edge whilst the real ginger warms the palate

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • England.
  • www.whitleyneill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice and warming

5 stars

Lovely taste, very warming and pleasant. Tasted it at neighbours and now we have purchased out own bottle.

Utterly hjorrible

1 stars

Utterly horrible. This tastes of neither Rhubarb or Ginger, rather the taste is of child's sickly, chemically confectionary. Really disgusting.

I couldn't taste rhubarb or ginger which is a favo

1 stars

I couldn't taste rhubarb or ginger which is a favourite flavour combination of mine and one I am very familiar with. This gin has a horrible sweet, bubblegum-like, artificial taste. From the label it is clear that it contains no real rhubarb, just rhubarb essence. Essences, as opposed to extracts, are synthetic, and created from chemicals. I've had wonderful rhubarb gin so it's certainly possible to make a good product with pleasant natural flavours but Whitley Neill has not succeeded with this product.

Too sweet

2 stars

An extremely sweet flavoured gin - a little overpowering in my opinion. It is by no means subtle, and I didn't really enjoy it.

Great

5 stars

Lovely. Best gin ever

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here