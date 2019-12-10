By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntory Roku Gin 70Cl

5(4)Write a review
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Japanese Craft Gin
  • https://www.suntory.co.jp/wnb/rokugin/en
  • https://www.instagram.com/suntory_rokugin
  • https://www.facebook.com/SuntoryROKUGIN
  • Crafted by Japanese artisans, ROKU is a multi-layered, perfectly balanced gin combining both traditional and six uniquely Japanese botanicals harvested at the peak of their season. These include sakura leaf and sakura flower for spring, sencha tea and gyokuro tea for summer, sansho pepper for autumn and yuzu peel for winter.
  • Japanese G&T
  • 50ml Roku Japanese Craft Gin
  • 100ml Tonic water
  • Fresh ginger, sliced into thin sticks
  • Cubed Ice
  • Distilled in Japan with six unique Japanese botanicals
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Country

Japan

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Number of uses

Contains 28 x 25ml servings

Name and address

  • Suntory Liqueur Atelier,
  • Osaka,
  • Japan.

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK LTD,
  • Springburn Road,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G21 1EQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A beauty of a gin, great aromatics and the bottle

5 stars

A beauty of a gin, great aromatics and the bottle looks truly beautiful

Wonderful refreshing and different from the usual

5 stars

Highly recommended , bought for Girls Gin tasting night and it soon went !

This was bought as a present for us, it is lovely

5 stars

This was bought as a present for us, it is lovely feels very decadent. We are usually Gordon gin fans and occasional Bombay sapphire suppers, this Roku gin is aromatic and gentle flavours, I would buy it for myself as a treat or to show off!! Enjoy

Well worth the price. Excellent gin add grapefruit

5 stars

Well worth the price. Excellent gin add grapefruit and quality tonic

