Suntory Roku Gin 70Cl

A beauty of a gin, great aromatics and the bottle
A beauty of a gin, great aromatics and the bottle looks truly beautiful
Wonderful refreshing and different from the usual
Highly recommended , bought for Girls Gin tasting night and it soon went !
This was bought as a present for us, it is lovely
This was bought as a present for us, it is lovely feels very decadent. We are usually Gordon gin fans and occasional Bombay sapphire suppers, this Roku gin is aromatic and gentle flavours, I would buy it for myself as a treat or to show off!! Enjoy
Well worth the price. Excellent gin add grapefruit
Well worth the price. Excellent gin add grapefruit and quality tonic