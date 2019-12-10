By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kane's Rum Carribean Golden 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Kane's Rum Carribean Golden 70Cl
£ 12.00
£17.15/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A Blend of Fine Caribbean Column & Pot Still Rums
  • 3 year old rum from Barbados, 2 year old rum from the Dominican Republic, and fresh rum from Trinidad
  • A blend of fine Caribbean rums
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Distributor address

  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • Whyte and Mackay Ltd.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.
  • kanesrum.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

nice taste.mix with hot water,it goes down great.

5 stars

nice taste.mix with hot water,it goes down great.

Usually bought next

Diet Coke 24 X 330Ml Pack

£ 6.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Tesco Oranges Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here