Got2b Fresh It Up Volume Dry Shampoo 200Ml

4.6(29)
£2.00

£1.00/100ml

Vegan

Got2b Fresh It Up Volume Dry Shampoo 200Ml
got2b Dry Shampoo Extra Volume 200ml is a dry shampoo designed to refresh and cleanse your hair in between washes. The vegan friendly and free from silicones formula has a beautiful long lasting fresh citrus scent, leaves no white residue (after you brush it out) and is ideal for adding extra freshness and volume or using on the go..- Dry shampoo, extra volume- Cleans and refreshes hair in between washes- Vegan formula and free from silicones- Beautiful long lasting fresh citrus scent- No white residuetop tips:- Apply on dry hair- Spray all over hair with sweeping motion for extra grip and volume when stylingFor further information and free hair styling advice please call the Advisory Service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.
got2b dry shampoos are a vegan formula range designed to give your hair an instant refresh between washes.
Volumising dry shampooCleans and refreshes hair in between washesVegan formula and free from siliconesBeautiful long lasting fresh citrus scentNo white residue (after brushing)
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa Starch, Isobutane, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Parfum, Limonene, Aqua, Linalool, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Schwarzkopf top tips:- Apply on dry hair- Spray all over hair with sweeping motion for extra grip and volume when stylingHow to use:- Apply on dry hair- Brush out your hair very well and put a towel on your shoulders- Shake can well before every usage and in between bursts- Concentrate on roots at top and back scalp- Hold can 20 cm from dry hair, section hair and spray into roots- Use in short bursts- Using your fingertips or a towel, massage scalp thoroughly to distribute and brush out excess- Spray all over hair with sweeping motion for extra grip and volume when styling- To keep your dry shampoo fresh, always close the cap and store in a dry place- If nozzle clogs, run it under warm water and then dry it thoroughly before use

