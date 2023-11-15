Got2b Fresh It Up Volume Dry Shampoo 200Ml

got2b Dry Shampoo Extra Volume 200ml is a dry shampoo designed to refresh and cleanse your hair in between washes. The vegan friendly and free from silicones formula has a beautiful long lasting fresh citrus scent, leaves no white residue (after you brush it out) and is ideal for adding extra freshness and volume or using on the go.. - Dry shampoo, extra volume - Cleans and refreshes hair in between washes - Vegan formula and free from silicones - Beautiful long lasting fresh citrus scent - No white residue top tips: - Apply on dry hair - Spray all over hair with sweeping motion for extra grip and volume when styling For further information and free hair styling advice please call the Advisory Service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.

got2b dry shampoos are a vegan formula range designed to give your hair an instant refresh between washes.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa Starch, Isobutane, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Parfum, Limonene, Aqua, Linalool, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage