Mr Kipling Chocolate Whirl 6 Pack

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Shortcake Whirls with a Chocolate Flavoured Filling (18%) and Chocolate Sauce (11%).
- #exceedinglygood
- Light chocolate flavoured shortcake swirl with a chocolate flavoured filling and chocolate sauce
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Chocolate Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Inulin, Sugar, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Chocolate Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Chocolate Whirls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per whirl (28g)
|Energy
|2195kJ
|615kJ
|-
|526kcal
|147kcal
|Fat
|32.1g
|9.0g
|of which Saturates
|12.2g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|53.7g
|15.0g
|of which Sugars
|22.7g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.15g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
