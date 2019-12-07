Tesco 15 Eggs

Great quality food at a great price.
Small thick white, large yolk, tasty. Great.
good and nice
good and nice
you pay what you get for, standard quality for a l
you pay what you get for, standard quality for a low price
Not the best eggs
I use eggs for cooking and making scrambled eggs etc.. I HATE how it is in plastic packaging though. I have seen that some people like that they are different sizes, but personally I think they should all be the same size.
These eggs are every bit as good as the overpriced
These eggs are every bit as good as the overpriced ones. I like the mix of sizes in the pack so I can choose the right egg for the job
This is discusting Tesco
Not freerange
Good eggs good price
Good eggs good price
Cheapest out there no pun intended.
Cheaper than any other sellers out there , taste fine too.
Coming in a plastic box!!! Caged eggs!? With Tesco
Coming in a plastic box!!! Caged eggs!? With Tesco brand!? 2019 we can do better.
go free range!!
not sure why I bought these when I could have bought free range for pennies more. Never again!! If I could have given 0 stars I would