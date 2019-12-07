By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 15 Eggs

Tesco 15 Eggs
£ 1.19
£0.08/each
One typical egg
  • Energy257kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed weight class A cage eggs
  • Eggs from caged hens living in carefully controlled conditions.
  • Class A Eggs From Caged Hens

Information

Storage

To maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15 Min Net Weight 805g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal257kJ / 62kcal
Fat9.0g4.2g
Saturates2.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g5.9g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Great quality food at a great price.

5 stars

Small thick white, large yolk, tasty. Great.

good and nice

5 stars

good and nice

you pay what you get for, standard quality for a l

3 stars

you pay what you get for, standard quality for a low price

Not the best eggs

3 stars

I use eggs for cooking and making scrambled eggs etc.. I HATE how it is in plastic packaging though. I have seen that some people like that they are different sizes, but personally I think they should all be the same size.

These eggs are every bit as good as the overpriced

5 stars

These eggs are every bit as good as the overpriced ones. I like the mix of sizes in the pack so I can choose the right egg for the job

This is discusting Tesco

1 stars

Not freerange

Good eggs good price

5 stars

Good eggs good price

Cheapest out there no pun intended.

4 stars

Cheaper than any other sellers out there , taste fine too.

Coming in a plastic box!!! Caged eggs!? With Tesco

2 stars

Coming in a plastic box!!! Caged eggs!? With Tesco brand!? 2019 we can do better.

go free range!!

1 stars

not sure why I bought these when I could have bought free range for pennies more. Never again!! If I could have given 0 stars I would

