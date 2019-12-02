By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Eggs

Tesco 6 Eggs
£ 0.70
£0.12/each
One typical egg
  Energy257kJ 62kcal
    3%
  Fat4.2g
    6%
  Saturates1.2g
    6%
  Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed weight class A cage eggs
  • Eggs from caged hens living in carefully controlled conditions.
  • Class A Eggs From Caged Hens

Information

Storage

To maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 Min Net Weight 328g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal257kJ / 62kcal
Fat9.0g4.2g
Saturates2.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g5.9g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Plastic instead of cardboard? Has tesco not heard

1 stars

Plastic instead of cardboard? Has tesco not heard plastic is a bit of a problem? Backwards step

Not freerange

1 stars

Not freerange

