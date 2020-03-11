By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E45 Daily Hand Cream 50Ml

E45 Daily Hand Cream 50Ml
£ 2.67
£5.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Daily Hand Cream
  • E45's trusted formula, in a fast absorbing moisturising hand cream for quick application, that leaves your skin hydrated.
  • At E45 we don't believe in making things unnecessarily complicated. We take the same approach when formulating our moisturisers, making sure they have everything dry skin needs to feel good. We've not added unnecessary colours or fragrances to our Daily range.
  • Fast absorbing
  • Effective hydration
  • Everyday skincare
  • No added colours or fragrances
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for dry and sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, BHT

Storage

Best used before the end of see tube crimp

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply as required, for best results use daily

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare UK,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes

Good cream, doesn’t leave hands feeling greasy. Ma

5 stars

Good cream, doesn’t leave hands feeling greasy. Makes them nice and soft

