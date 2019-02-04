By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spring Onion Trimmed 165G

Tesco Spring Onion Trimmed 165G
£ 1.00
£0.61/100g
Per 80g
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Trimmed Spring Onions 165g
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Healthy Choice
  • Fruit and vegetables are an important part of a healthy, balanced diet. It is recommended that we eat at least 5 portions of vegetables and fruit each day.
  • Crisp with a delicate taste
  • Hand harvested
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, all our spring onions are carefully grown and selected for their crisp texture and delicate taste. Our spring onions are trimmed by hand for your convenience making them the perfect addition to summer salads.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Carefully hand-trimmed with a crisp, delicate taste
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

Spring Onion

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, Mexico, Morocco, Poland, Senegal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 80g
Energy116kJ / 28kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein2.0g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Marketing department rules again

1 stars

Just spring Onions, grossly overpriced as someone has cut a bit off the top. Wait, they do that on their other Spring onions as well!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

