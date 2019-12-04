Tesco Red Thai Curry Paste 200G

Bland, flavourless, has some added gloop to hold i
Bland, flavourless, has some added gloop to hold it all together. Avoid
This product does not have a great deal of flavour
This product does not have a great deal of flavour result a disappointing Thai Curry.
Tomato puree dressed up as red curry sauce...
Tasted strongly of tomatoes with no heat to it at all. Very disappointing.
No brainer if wanting to buy rather than make.
I've brought this many times for curry recipes and had no problems. Tesco only offer two in my area. This one is cheaper and contains MANY less RUBBISH ingredients. Make your own or go elsewhere if you don't like this.
AVOID - disgusting
This was literally disgusting. It is completely unrelated to actual thai curry paste, containing tomatoes and red peppers (not chillis). It was sweet and stringy. I literally had to throw out the whole dish.
so frickin spicy
medium!? it made my curry so spicy i couldn’t eat it.
Delicious curry.
I have used this for a long time, it remains a favourite. Good for any type of meat,and value for money.
no depth of flavour
not very nice, no depth of flavour, goes mouldy quickly and it was in the fridge