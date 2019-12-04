By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Thai Curry Paste 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
1/4 of a jar (50g)
  • Energy127kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 253kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • Curry paste with red peppers and chillies.
  • A TASTE OF THAILAND Warm red chilli, blended with sweet pepper and kaffir lime leaf
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Red Pepper (12%), Lemongrass, Red Chilli (5%), Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Tamarind Concentrate, Ground Coriander, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Potassium Chloride, Flavouring, Maltodextrin.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy253kJ / 60kcal127kJ / 30kcal
Fat1.6g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate9.4g4.7g
Sugars3.5g1.8g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein1.2g0.6g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

8 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Bland, flavourless, has some added gloop to hold i

1 stars

Bland, flavourless, has some added gloop to hold it all together. Avoid

This product does not have a great deal of flavour

1 stars

This product does not have a great deal of flavour result a disappointing Thai Curry.

Tomato puree dressed up as red curry sauce...

1 stars

Tasted strongly of tomatoes with no heat to it at all. Very disappointing.

No brainer if wanting to buy rather than make.

4 stars

I've brought this many times for curry recipes and had no problems. Tesco only offer two in my area. This one is cheaper and contains MANY less RUBBISH ingredients. Make your own or go elsewhere if you don't like this.

AVOID - disgusting

1 stars

This was literally disgusting. It is completely unrelated to actual thai curry paste, containing tomatoes and red peppers (not chillis). It was sweet and stringy. I literally had to throw out the whole dish.

so frickin spicy

1 stars

medium!? it made my curry so spicy i couldn’t eat it.

Delicious curry.

5 stars

I have used this for a long time, it remains a favourite. Good for any type of meat,and value for money.

no depth of flavour

2 stars

not very nice, no depth of flavour, goes mouldy quickly and it was in the fridge

