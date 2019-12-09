Tesco Thai Green Curry Paste 200G

Look for a better paste! Not a sauce
Gloopy and lacking flavour, not a paste more of a cook in sauce, there are lots of better products, if you have used this as a first time attempt to make Thai curry, please don’t be put off it’s usually a lot better!
Do not purchase
Simply awful. Does not resemble anything like green curry paste. Colour, smell and taste extremely bad. Will be returning back to the store.
Hot but bland.
Way too hot, instructions say to use whole jar but a couple of spoonfuls is enough, very bland taste, not really a paste.
awful
way too hot and lacking in aromatic flavour. Gloopy consistancy, awful flavour.
Not a paste, more a sauce
Read about this product BEFORE you buy it. It's not really a curry paste, where you put a tablespoon or so in your curry to flavour it. This product uses the whole jar in one go, so is really a sauce rather than a paste. Needs to be renamed.
Doesn't compare to old recipe :-(
I don't understand why you changed the recipe? The original was AMAZING and this (so called improved) recipe is filth!! In fact I have cooked a Thai Green Curry since :-(
Don’t bother with this tasteless liquid in a jar
If i could rate it zero i would. This is a dribbling slop rather than a paste - very little in the way of smell and i’ve just wasted all the ingredients as there is little in the way of taste either. I was desperate so i bought this but save your money and buy a proper paste instead - this imitation liquid in a jar just isn’t worth it.
Great green thai sauce
This has become a cupboard staple for us. Mixed with coconut milk it makes a great thai green curry sauce. So tasty with a bit of spice to it. One of our favourite dinners!