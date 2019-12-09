By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thai Green Curry Paste 200G

2(8)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
1/4 of a jar (50g)
  • Energy155kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Curry paste with green peppers and chillies.
  • A TASTE OF THAILAND Hot green chilli, blended with fragrant lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Pepper (14%), Onion, Green Chilli (8%), Lemongrass (3.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Kaffir Lime Leaf (2%), Sugar, Coriander, Salt, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Capsicum Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy311kJ / 74kcal155kJ / 37kcal
Fat3.4g1.7g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.3g4.7g
Sugars4.3g2.2g
Fibre1.2g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Look for a better paste! Not a sauce

1 stars

Gloopy and lacking flavour, not a paste more of a cook in sauce, there are lots of better products, if you have used this as a first time attempt to make Thai curry, please don’t be put off it’s usually a lot better!

Do not purchase

1 stars

Simply awful. Does not resemble anything like green curry paste. Colour, smell and taste extremely bad. Will be returning back to the store.

Hot but bland.

2 stars

Way too hot, instructions say to use whole jar but a couple of spoonfuls is enough, very bland taste, not really a paste.

awful

1 stars

way too hot and lacking in aromatic flavour. Gloopy consistancy, awful flavour.

Not a paste, more a sauce

2 stars

Read about this product BEFORE you buy it. It's not really a curry paste, where you put a tablespoon or so in your curry to flavour it. This product uses the whole jar in one go, so is really a sauce rather than a paste. Needs to be renamed.

Doesn't compare to old recipe :-(

1 stars

I don't understand why you changed the recipe? The original was AMAZING and this (so called improved) recipe is filth!! In fact I have cooked a Thai Green Curry since :-(

Don’t bother with this tasteless liquid in a jar

1 stars

If i could rate it zero i would. This is a dribbling slop rather than a paste - very little in the way of smell and i’ve just wasted all the ingredients as there is little in the way of taste either. I was desperate so i bought this but save your money and buy a proper paste instead - this imitation liquid in a jar just isn’t worth it.

Great green thai sauce

5 stars

This has become a cupboard staple for us. Mixed with coconut milk it makes a great thai green curry sauce. So tasty with a bit of spice to it. One of our favourite dinners!

