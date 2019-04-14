Hearty Food Co 4 Battered White Fish Fillets 500G

Good Value
I usually buy battered cod but this tastes just as good at half the price
Delicious and unbelievable value.
We all love this. The fish is really tender and the batter deliciously crispy. Can't believe what good value it is!
Great value fish.
Can't really go wrong for the money. Great in a roll with lettuce and mayo or with chips and mushy peas or beans. Not the greatest fish I've ever had but for the money it takes some beating. The pieces are quite small but perfect for kids, the elderly or those with smaller appetites.
Great taste well worth the money.
Great taste well worth the money.
good value .wouldn't know the difference from cod
good value .wouldn't know the difference from cod
Great for the kids fish Friday they enjoyed them
Great for the kids fish Friday they enjoyed them
we love this battered fish
Appoardable price....My whole family likes it
Great taste, great price, and LOW in salt! :)
I'm a carer for someone with heart failure, so finding any processed foods for a decent price she can eat regularly is a huge challenge. This is one of the few exceptions. It has ONLY 0.4 grams of salt per battered fish! (A third or less of many of the more expensive alternatives.) And the flavour is great. - I cook them in a halogen oven, and they're awesome. - Batter is crisp, light and compares very well with any of its competitors.) Recommended