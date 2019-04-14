We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Co 4 Battered White Fish Fillets 500G

4.9(8)Write a review
Hearty Food Co 4 Battered White Fish Fillets 500G
£ 1.45
£0.29/100g
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1018kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 863kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Skinless & boneless Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillets, formed from pieces of 100% fillet coated in crisp batter.
  • Formed from pieces of pollock coated in a crispy batter
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Powder, Yeast, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.For best results, oven cook from frozen.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (118g**)
Energy863kJ / 206kcal1018kJ / 243kcal
Fat10.3g12.2g
Saturates1.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate17.1g20.2g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre0.7g0.8g
Protein10.9g12.9g
Salt0.4g0.4g

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good Value

5 stars

I usually buy battered cod but this tastes just as good at half the price

Delicious and unbelievable value.

5 stars

We all love this. The fish is really tender and the batter deliciously crispy. Can't believe what good value it is!

Great value fish.

4 stars

Can't really go wrong for the money. Great in a roll with lettuce and mayo or with chips and mushy peas or beans. Not the greatest fish I've ever had but for the money it takes some beating. The pieces are quite small but perfect for kids, the elderly or those with smaller appetites.

Great taste well worth the money.

5 stars

Great taste well worth the money.

good value .wouldn't know the difference from cod

5 stars

good value .wouldn't know the difference from cod

Great for the kids fish Friday they enjoyed them

5 stars

Great for the kids fish Friday they enjoyed them

we love this battered fish

5 stars

Appoardable price....My whole family likes it

Great taste, great price, and LOW in salt! :)

5 stars

I'm a carer for someone with heart failure, so finding any processed foods for a decent price she can eat regularly is a huge challenge. This is one of the few exceptions. It has ONLY 0.4 grams of salt per battered fish! (A third or less of many of the more expensive alternatives.) And the flavour is great. - I cook them in a halogen oven, and they're awesome. - Batter is crisp, light and compares very well with any of its competitors.) Recommended

