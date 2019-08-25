We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co 4 Breaded White Fish Fillets 500G

5(2)Write a review
Hearty Food Co 4 Breaded White Fish Fillets 500G
£ 1.45
£0.29/100g
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1165kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Skinless and boneless Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillets, formed from 100% fillet coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Formed from pieces of pollock coated in crispy crumb
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.For best results, oven cook from frozen.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (117g**)
Energy996kJ / 238kcal1165kJ / 278kcal
Fat11.2g13.1g
Saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate21.7g25.4g
Sugars1.4g1.6g
Fibre1.1g1.3g
Protein12.0g14.0g
Salt0.6g0.7g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A very good product

5 stars

For a less than well known white fish these breaded fillets were tasty well made and more affordable than the branded ones Unfortunately they have been withdrawn and I wonder WHY

QUALITY

5 stars

I was somewhat dubious when I bought this product the other week, and we had it for our dinner a few nights ago and we were delighted with the quality, as it was firm fish, not flaky and falling apart, but to us it was as if we had bought a superior product - which it is. Needless to say I have put it on my order for delivery this week.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here