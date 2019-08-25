Hearty Food Co 4 Breaded White Fish Fillets 500G

A very good product
For a less than well known white fish these breaded fillets were tasty well made and more affordable than the branded ones Unfortunately they have been withdrawn and I wonder WHY
QUALITY
I was somewhat dubious when I bought this product the other week, and we had it for our dinner a few nights ago and we were delighted with the quality, as it was firm fish, not flaky and falling apart, but to us it was as if we had bought a superior product - which it is. Needless to say I have put it on my order for delivery this week.