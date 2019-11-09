Mcvities 3 Jaffa Cakes Pocket Pack 183G

Great for my son's school snack
Great for my son's school snack
Look closely
Felt ripped off. I thought that I was buying 3 x 10 packs of Jaffa cakes, I got 6 x 3 Jaffa cakes, as the packaging looks the same. Poor eyesight.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice (8% Orange Juice Equivalent), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Typical number of cakes per 6 x 3 packs: 18
18 x Jaffa Cakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (12.2g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1600
|195
|(kcal)
|379
|46
|Fat
|7.9g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|4.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|70.9g
|8.7g
|of which Sugars
|52.6g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.03g
|Typical number of cakes per 6 x 3 packs: 18
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019