Mcvities 3 Jaffa Cakes Pocket Pack 183G

Mcvities 3 Jaffa Cakes Pocket Pack 183G
£ 1.89
£1.04/100g
Each cake (12.2g) contains
  • Energy195 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 18 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Smashing Orangey Centre
  • Join us at Facebook /jaffacakes
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • McVitie's Jaffa Cakes: The original blend of dark crackly chocolate, light sponge & the smashing orangey bit
  • 6 Pocket packs of 3 cakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 183g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice (8% Orange Juice Equivalent), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per 6 x 3 packs: 18

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.

Net Contents

18 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (12.2g)
Energy (kJ)1600195
(kcal)37946
Fat 7.9g1.0g
of which Saturates 4.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate 70.9g8.7g
of which Sugars 52.6g6.4g
Fibre 2.2g0.3g
Protein 4.9g0.6g
Salt 0.25g0.03g
Typical number of cakes per 6 x 3 packs: 18--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Great for my son's school snack

5 stars

Great for my son's school snack

Look closely

1 stars

Felt ripped off. I thought that I was buying 3 x 10 packs of Jaffa cakes, I got 6 x 3 Jaffa cakes, as the packaging looks the same. Poor eyesight.

