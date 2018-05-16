By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury 5 Caramel Egg 195G

image 1 of Cadbury 5 Caramel Egg 195G
£ 1.65
£0.85/100g
Per Egg (39 g)
  • Energy791 kJ 189 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2028 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg with caramel centre (47 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: See side of carton.

Number of uses

5 eggs per box

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 39g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (39 g)%* Per Egg (39 g)Reference Intakes
Energy 2028 kJ791 kJ8400 kJ /
-485 kcal189 kcal9 %2000 kcal
Fat 25 g9.7 g14 %70 g
of which Saturates 14 g5.4 g27 %20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g24 g9 %260 g
of which Sugars 46 g18 g20 %90 g
Fibre 1.1 g0.4 g--
Protein 3.9 g1.5 g3 %50 g
Salt 0.39 g0.15 g3 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

