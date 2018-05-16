Cadbury 5 Caramel Egg 195G

- Energy791 kJ 189 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2028 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with caramel centre (47 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 195g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: See side of carton.
Number of uses
5 eggs per box
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents
5 x 39g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Egg (39 g)
|%* Per Egg (39 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2028 kJ
|791 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|485 kcal
|189 kcal
|9 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|9.7 g
|14 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|14 g
|5.4 g
|27 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|24 g
|9 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|46 g
|18 g
|20 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|0.4 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.9 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.39 g
|0.15 g
|3 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
