Old El Paso Tortilla Strips Cheese 185G
- Energy1133 kJ 272 kcal14%
- Fat16.3 g23%
- Saturates2.1 g10%
- Sugars1.2 g1%
- Salt0.67 g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2267 kJ /
Product Description
- Crunchy Cheese Flavour Corn Tortilla Strips.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with 100% corn grains
- Gluten free
- Preservative free
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Corn Kernels (Yellow and White Corn), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Flavouring (contains Milk), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Cheese Powder, Sugar, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid; Colour: Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see back of pack.
Number of uses
Contains at least 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223(UK) / 1800 535 115(ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 Portion (50g)
|%* (50g)
|Energy
|2267 kJ /
|1133 kJ /
|-
|543 kcal
|272 kcal
|14%
|Fat
|32.7 g
|16.3 g
|23%
|of which saturates
|4.2 g
|2.1 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|54.6 g
|27.3 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|Fibre
|3.9 g
|1.9 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|2.9 g
|6%
|Salt
|1.35 g
|0.67 g
|11%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
