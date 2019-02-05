Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg

Great flour
I've been using this since it came out and the Value one before it for many years. Mainly for yorkshire puddings but also for Naan breads - they always come out great. It is less fine than the more expensive sort but you can always sift it.
Don't buy Stockwells flour
I have used this flour both plain and self-raising on 2 baking days and the results have been awful with baking going in the bin. I am an accomplished baker and never had to resort to the bin. The baking was heavy, burned easily and even the grandchildren didn't eat the pancakes. Unheard of. Won't be buying it again. If it's the same value flour in new packaging then something has changed.
Terrible
This is the worst flour I’ve ever used. It feels heavy in use and has a tendency to clump. Cakes, dumplings, etc turn out so heavy and stodgy that I’ve now binned the lot Don’t buy it!
Good value flour
SImple flour, paper packet so no plastic. Only plain flour I buy as its great value.
great flour
I bought this for making pastry, it is lovely and light once put through the sieve, just like the expensive ones.
The flour was good
I am happy with it
Great value
I make crumble with it
50/50
Not sure on this yet hence why a 4 star , seems slightly different from your value everyday range , will have to try it in other recipes to make a proper comparison and will then re review.
good product
I bought this as part of my grocery order.As a retired food teacher I do a lot of baking for friends and family and I can honestly say I have found no difference in using this product. product
I saw no difference in this flour to my usual tesc
