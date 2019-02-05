By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg

4.5(18)Write a review
Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg
£ 0.45
£0.30/kg
  • Energy1479kJ 349kcal
    17%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1479kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • Plain wheat flour.
  • At Stockwell & Co, you'll find all the traditional pantry essentials you need to get good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Ideal for pastries, shortbreads and sauces
  • Pack size: 1500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1479kJ / 349kcal1479kJ / 349kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.3g74.3g
Sugars2.9g2.9g
Fibre3.2g3.2g
Protein10.1g10.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

18 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Great flour

5 stars

I've been using this since it came out and the Value one before it for many years. Mainly for yorkshire puddings but also for Naan breads - they always come out great. It is less fine than the more expensive sort but you can always sift it.

Don't buy Stockwells flour

1 stars

I have used this flour both plain and self-raising on 2 baking days and the results have been awful with baking going in the bin. I am an accomplished baker and never had to resort to the bin. The baking was heavy, burned easily and even the grandchildren didn't eat the pancakes. Unheard of. Won't be buying it again. If it's the same value flour in new packaging then something has changed.

Terrible

1 stars

This is the worst flour I’ve ever used. It feels heavy in use and has a tendency to clump. Cakes, dumplings, etc turn out so heavy and stodgy that I’ve now binned the lot Don’t buy it!

Good value flour

5 stars

SImple flour, paper packet so no plastic. Only plain flour I buy as its great value.

great flour

5 stars

I bought this for making pastry, it is lovely and light once put through the sieve, just like the expensive ones.

The flour was good

5 stars

I am happy with it

Great value

5 stars

I make crumble with it

50/50

4 stars

Not sure on this yet hence why a 4 star , seems slightly different from your value everyday range , will have to try it in other recipes to make a proper comparison and will then re review.

good product

5 stars

I bought this as part of my grocery order.As a retired food teacher I do a lot of baking for friends and family and I can honestly say I have found no difference in using this product. product

I saw no difference in this flour to my usual tesc

5 stars

I saw no difference in this flour to my usual tesco brand

1-10 of 18 reviews

