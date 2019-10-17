Stockwell & Co. Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

Fantastic
Baked Lemon Slab Cake, definatey found that it was the best cake we have made, lovely texture and rise, cake tasted amazing using this flour, very light and fluffy... we will definitely be using again.
I won't be buying again
I do a lot of baking and since switching to this flour I've noticed that my cakes don't rise nearly as much so the texture is much denser. I won't use it again.
Remove this product from your flour line
Not a good product have used twice now and insufficient rise .
I really like this
