Stockwell & Co. Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

3(4)Write a review
£ 0.45
£0.30/kg
  • Energy1477kJ 348kcal
    17%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ / 348kcal

Product Description

  • Self-raising wheat flour
  • At Stockwell & Co, you'll find all the traditional pantry essentials you need to get good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Ideal for Cakes and scones
  • Pack size: 1500g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1477kJ / 348kcal1477kJ / 348kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.6g74.6g
Sugars1.6g1.6g
Fibre3.0g3.0g
Protein10.0g10.0g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic

5 stars

Baked Lemon Slab Cake, definatey found that it was the best cake we have made, lovely texture and rise, cake tasted amazing using this flour, very light and fluffy... we will definitely be using again.

I won't be buying again

2 stars

I do a lot of baking and since switching to this flour I've noticed that my cakes don't rise nearly as much so the texture is much denser. I won't use it again.

Remove this product from your flour line

1 stars

Not a good product have used twice now and insufficient rise .

I really like this

5 stars

I really like this

