Marmite Rice Cakes 110G

I don't like Marmite, but love these rice cakes. Crispy enough to eat without breaking your teeth. Filling and so low in calories. Get goodness in a treat food, really enjoy them. Bought them having been given one to try by a friend. Easy to find in the shop and so easy to eat :)
The most convincing way I've yet found to make a rice cake actually enjoyable to eat. You've got to like Marmite of course but if you do then you should enjoy these.
yummy with a slither of butter .
excellent
I love these. I used to spread marmite onto plain rice cakes and get in a terrible mess. Not too fattening (slimming world) and very tasty, great snack