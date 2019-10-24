By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Marmite Rice Cakes 110G

5(4)Write a review
Marmite Rice Cakes 110G
£ 1.25
£1.14/100g
Each 13g serving contains
  • Energy120kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1539kJ/363kcal

Product Description

  • Rice Cakes with Marmite Yeast Extract
  • Certified Carbon Neutral Company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Can you last a whole day without Marmite?
  • Don't even try!
  • Delicious rice cakes coated with lovely Marmite
  • Rich in B vitamins
  • Less than 3% fat
  • No preservative, colours, or flavours
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Pack size: 110g
  • Rich in B vitamins

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Marmite® Yeast Extract (14%), (Yeast Extract [containing Barley, Wheat, Oat, Rye], Salt, Vegetable Extract [Carrot], Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Belgium with ingredients from various countries

Number of uses

Contains on average 14 rice cakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • For all things kallo visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper rice cake
Energy 1539kJ/363kcal120kJ/28kcal
Fat 2.7g0.2g
of which Saturates 0.5gtrace
Carbohydrate 70.4g5.5g
of which Sugars 0.6g0.1g
Protein 12.6g1.0g
Salt 1.5g0.1g
Thiamin0.93mg0.15mg
-(85% NRV)(14% NRV)(81% NRV)(12% NRV)
Riboflavin1.13mg0.17mg
Niacin 25.7mg4.1mg
Folic Acid 400µg63µg
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I don't like Marmite, but love these rice cakes.

5 stars

I don't like Marmite, but love these rice cakes. Crispy enough to eat without breaking your teeth. Filling and so low in calories. Get goodness in a treat food, really enjoy them. Bought them having been given one to try by a friend. Easy to find in the shop and so easy to eat :)

The most convincing way I've yet found to make a r

5 stars

The most convincing way I've yet found to make a rice cake actually enjoyable to eat. You've got to like Marmite of course but if you do then you should enjoy these.

yummy with a slither of butter .

5 stars

yummy with a slither of butter .

excellent

5 stars

I love these. I used to spread marmite onto plain rice cakes and get in a terrible mess. Not too fattening (slimming world) and very tasty, great snack

Usually bought next

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G

£ 0.99
£0.77/100g

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Tesco Lightly Salted Rice Cakes 130G

£ 0.90
£0.69/100g

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here