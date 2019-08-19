By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blueiron Liquid Iron 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Blueiron Liquid Iron 330Ml
Product Description

  • Food Supplement
  • Tired All the Time?
  • The iron in Blueiron can help. Blueiron contains iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Our Iron
  • Blueiron contains a patented, micro-encapsulated form of iron. The iron in Blueiron is easily absorbed and gentle on the stomach.
  • Our Scandinavian Secret
  • Every single bottle of Blueiron contains Nordic blueberry concentrate, for a great taste
  • Feel the Difference
  • Each great tasting spoonful of Blueiron contains Iron which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and the normal function of the immune system.
  • Liquid Iron + Nordic Blueberry Concentrate + Pure Mineral Water
  • Contains Nordic blueberry concentrate for a great taste
  • Gentle on the stomach
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Suitable for use during pregnancy
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Mineral Water, Glucose, Natural Blueberry Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Iron (Ferric Saccharate Complex), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Zinc Oxide, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Folic Acid, Biotin

Storage

Once opened consume within 3 months.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Shake gently before use.
  • Adults: 2 x 5 ml teaspoons per day
  • Children (age 11 - 18) : 2 x 5 ml teaspoons per day
  • Children (age 7 -10) : 1 x 5 ml teaspoon per day
  • Children (age 3 - 6) : 1/2 x 5 ml teaspoon per day
  • Suitable for use during pregnancy.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNINGS
  • Do not exceed the recommended daily dose
  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet
  • Keep out of the reach of young children
  • Do not use if seal is broken

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Leader Foods Oy,
  • Vantaa,
  • Finland.

Distributor address

  • Blackrock Pharmaceuticals Limited,
  • Abbey Place,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1NT.

Return to

  • Blackrock Pharmaceuticals Limited,
  • Abbey Place,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1NT.
  • Enquiries
  • Blueiron@blackrockpharma.com
  • www.blueiron.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 10 ml dose% RI*
Energy 357kJ (85kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 20.1 g
of which sugars 7.8 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g
Iron 16.7 mg119
Vitamin E 2.4 mg20
Vitamin C 32 mg40
Vitamin B12 0.5 µg20
Folic Acid 80 µg40
Biotin 10 µg20
Zinc 2.4 mg24
Nutrient---
Typical values (*RI = Reference Intake)---

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS Do not exceed the recommended daily dose Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet Keep out of the reach of young children Do not use if seal is broken

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Iron Supplement

5 stars

Best tasting Iron supplement I have tried.....Blueberries! As I am low in iron it really gave me a boost. Also...didn't upset my stomach

