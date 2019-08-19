Blueiron Liquid Iron 330Ml

Best Iron Supplement
Best tasting Iron supplement I have tried.....Blueberries! As I am low in iron it really gave me a boost. Also...didn't upset my stomach
Mineral Water, Glucose, Natural Blueberry Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Iron (Ferric Saccharate Complex), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Zinc Oxide, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Folic Acid, Biotin
Once opened consume within 3 months.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
330ml
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 10 ml dose
|% RI*
|Energy
|357kJ (85kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|20.1 g
|of which sugars
|7.8 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Iron
|16.7 mg
|119
|Vitamin E
|2.4 mg
|20
|Vitamin C
|32 mg
|40
|Vitamin B12
|0.5 µg
|20
|Folic Acid
|80 µg
|40
|Biotin
|10 µg
|20
|Zinc
|2.4 mg
|24
|Nutrient
|-
|-
|-
|Typical values (*RI = Reference Intake)
|-
|-
|-
WARNINGS Do not exceed the recommended daily dose Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet Keep out of the reach of young children Do not use if seal is broken
