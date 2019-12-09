Walkers Max Strong Jalapeno And Cheese Crisps 150G

Fire :)
Best crisps about if you like your spice and beer :)
Flavoursome with actual heat
Excellent choice for those who like strong flavours and actually some heat.
The hottest crisp you can get
The best, tastiest new crisps on the market today. Really hot and spicy with cheese to calm them down! There is no other crisp for me now
Hot Hot Hot
Go easy on them..they will blow your mind if you have a sensitive palate
Hits the spot
Best crisps available. Nice and hot and a really nice flavour. Nice with beer!
If you love heat with flavour, you'll love these!
To be honest, I really wasn't expecting too much from these. Oh boy, what a surprise! They are the slightly thicker, crinkle cut style of crisp so quite satisfying in substance, but the flavour is a revelation! Initially you might think they've a good, strong cheese flavour and little else .... but then it hits you and I mean hits you. Believe what it says on the bag, they really are MAX STRONG Jalapeno and Cheese, so much so that they made my tongue and lip numb. Delicious and highly addictive.
Very dissapointed by the flavour, tastes awful.
