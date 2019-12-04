By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 2.25Ltr

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 2.25Ltr
£ 12.75
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 298kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 2019
  • Dry but refreshingly fruity Sauvignon Blanc with gentle green fruit aromas and zingy citrus & passion fruit flavours. Goes with fish, seafood or salads.
  • Dry but refreshingly fruity Sauvignon Blanc with gentle green fruit aromas and zingy citrus & passion fruit flavours. Goes with fish, seafood or salads.
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Chile's climate is perfect for Sauvignon
  • Contains 3 bottles of wine
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Dry but refreshingly fruity Sauvignon Blanc with gentle green fruit aromas and zingy citrus & passion fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Valle Central

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

27.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Kingsland Drinks

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo Malolactic fermentation in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region. It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley. The region is large and diverse in terms of climate, and as such produces various styles of wine that are bursting with flavour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Drink within 6 weeks of opening.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks For Best Before date see top of box.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with fish, seafood or salads.

Number of uses

Contains 18 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Packaged by:

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks Ltd.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy298kJ / 72kcal372kJ / 90kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

off. really off.

1 stars

off. really off.

Awful taste!

1 stars

Awful taste!

Usually bought next

Tesco Chilean Merlot 2.25Ltr

£ 12.75
£4.25/75cl

Tesco Australian Shiraz 2.25L

£ 12.70
£4.24/75cl

Tesco Trebbiano Pinot Grigio Wine Box 2.25L

£ 12.50
£4.17/75cl

Isla Negra Cabernet Sauvignon 2.25L

£ 14.50
£4.84/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here