Tesco Chilean Merlot 2.25Ltr

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chilean Merlot 2.25Ltr
£ 12.75
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy374kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Merlot. Valle Central. Wine of Chile.
  • Soft and smooth with aromas of plums, complemented with red cherry and raspberry flavours. Goes with grilled sausages or red meat dishes.
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Merlot, a signature grape for Chile
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Soft and smooth with aromas of plum, complemented with delicious red cherry and raspberry flavours

Region of Origin

Valle Central

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

28.1

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland Drinks

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and undergo Malolactic fermentation in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Chile has a long viticultural history for the New World, with winemaking dating back to the 16th century. French varietals were introduced in the mid-19th century and in the early 1980s, stainless steel vats became popular to preserve the freshness of the wines. Exports grew very quickly as quality wine production increased, Chile becoming the fifth largest exporter of wines in the world.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley is Chile's most productive and internationally known wine region. It is located directly across the Andes from Argentina and contains four wine growing sub-regions: the Maipo Valley, the Rapel Valley, the Curicó Valley and the Maule Valley.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Drink within 6 weeks of opening.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks For Best Before date see top of box.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Grilled sausages or red meat dishes.

Number of uses

Box contains 18 glasses

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • W1226.

Importer address

  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 7BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy299kJ / 72kcal374kJ / 90kcal

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Worth ten stars.

5 stars

Excellent quality; can't comment on the bouquet, I've no sense of smell, however, my sense of taste is not impaired. This is the best of the Merlots I have tasted.

