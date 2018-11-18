Tesco Chilean Merlot 2.25Ltr

Worth ten stars.
Excellent quality; can't comment on the bouquet, I've no sense of smell, however, my sense of taste is not impaired. This is the best of the Merlots I have tasted.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal
Valle Central
Red
28.1
12.5% vol
Kingsland Drinks
Other
Chile
Wine
Merlot
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place. Drink within 6 weeks of opening.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks For Best Before date see top of box.
Wine of Chile
Box contains 18 glasses
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
18 Years
2.25l ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A 125ml serving contains
|Energy
|299kJ / 72kcal
|374kJ / 90kcal
