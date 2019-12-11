By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Freddo Biscuits Multipack 167G

Cadbury Freddo Biscuits Multipack 167G
£ 1.50
£0.90/100g
Each 11.1 g serving contains
  • Energy228 kJ 54 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3 g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2 g
    6%
  • Sugars3.1 g
    3%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits half covered with milk chocolate (26 %).
  • Delicious biscuits dipped in milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 167g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (E472e, E442, Soya Lecithin, E476), Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Sesame Seeds, Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

Net Contents

167g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 biscuit (11.1 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2057 kJ228 kJ8400 kJ /
-490 kcal54 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 20 g2.3 g70 g
of which Saturates 10 g1.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 68 g7.6 g260 g
of which Sugars 28 g3.1 g90 g
Fibre 2.2 g0.2 g-
Protein 7.2 g0.8 g50 g
Salt0.61 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

