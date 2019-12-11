By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccoy's Muchos Sour Cream & Onion 180G

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy674kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.51g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ

Product Description

  • Cool Sour Cream & Onion Flavour Potato, Wheat & Corn Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • McCoy's Muchos is a new crispy, folded tortilla snack inspired by the street kitchens of Mexico.
  • Every bite is bursting with spices and seasonings for more flavour than a Mexican fiesta.
  • Viva Los Muchos!
  • Folded crispy tortilla snacks
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Cool Sour Cream & Onion Flavour [Sugar, Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Acids: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid; Dried Garlic, Dried Sour Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Natural Flavourings, Dried Spring Onion, Onion Extract, Lemon Juice Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Chilli Extract], Rice Flour, Dried Kidney Beans, Sugar, Salt, Ground Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper), Emulsifier: E471, Dried Onion, Chilli Powder, Dried Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

180g pack = approximately 6 servings

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2245kJ674kJ
-538kcal161kcal
Fat 32g9.6g
of which Saturates 3.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate 56g17g
of which Sugars 5.5g1.7g
Fibre 2.7g0.8g
Protein 5.9g1.8g
Salt 1.7g0.51g
180g pack = approximately 6 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Full of flavour

5 stars

Delicious crisps, full of flavour. Great price for the bag. Will definitely be getting more whilst the offer is still on. We have the chicken ones too try also

