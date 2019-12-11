Mccoy's Muchos Sour Cream & Onion 180G

Full of flavour
Delicious crisps, full of flavour. Great price for the bag. Will definitely be getting more whilst the offer is still on. We have the chicken ones too try also
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ
Sunflower Oil, Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Cool Sour Cream & Onion Flavour [Sugar, Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Acids: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid; Dried Garlic, Dried Sour Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Natural Flavourings, Dried Spring Onion, Onion Extract, Lemon Juice Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Chilli Extract], Rice Flour, Dried Kidney Beans, Sugar, Salt, Ground Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper), Emulsifier: E471, Dried Onion, Chilli Powder, Dried Garlic
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Made in the UK
180g pack = approximately 6 servings
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2245kJ
|674kJ
|-
|538kcal
|161kcal
|Fat
|32g
|9.6g
|of which Saturates
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56g
|17g
|of which Sugars
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.51g
|180g pack = approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019