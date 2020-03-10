Philips Oneblade Face Qp2520 25

Simple and Effective
Beautiful design of the product makes it easy to hold and shave
How are you supposed to know when the battery is fully charged when all you get is a green light when plugged in? Why not an amber light indicating charging status and green for fully charged ?
Great product
I would highly recommend this product after trying so many other razors, this razor is so simple to use.
A great alternative to a traditional razor.
Quick and easy to use. New blades cut like a dream but less so as they age. With regular/frequent use I haven't found they last for 4 months.
Hopeless
It’s a lovely looking thing but hopeless for shaving with. Takes numerous passes to get facial hair to a relatively even length and the closeness of the shave is pretty poor. Expected a lot more from Philips. First product of theirs I’ve bought that has disappointed me.
Update to my previous review.
Hi, just thought that I'd update my previous review. First time I have trimmed my beard, used the No 3 comb and I have to say that I'm really pleased with the results. A nice even length and no pulling, finished off with a shave, getting better with each use.
First rate
I can't overstate how good this has been, from lazy 5 day growth to virtually clean shave in no time. Light, waterproof, agile it is so easy to use. Anyone unsure of whether it will shave close enough need not worry it does and the attachments are easy to use too. Hardly seem to have to charge it, doddle to clean, put all this with the price and it's a no brainer. Just buy it.
Perfect Handy Styling Partner
Easy to use ! Perfect Trimming ! Skin Friendly Trimmer !
AT LAST
At last a easy to use good quality trimmer have had various makes models over yrs and the oneblade just blows them all out of the water easily fantastic product Philips
Poor quality combs
The shaver itself is great but the combs are useless I use the 1mm on my beard and 2mm on my tash I have had to buy replacement combs 4 times in the last 18 months not buying again had enough just gutted because the shaver is so good