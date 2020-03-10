By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Philips Oneblade Face Qp2520 25

4.5(374)Write a review
image 1 of Philips Oneblade Face Qp2520 25
£ 45.00
£45.00/each

Product Description

  • Razor
  • Up To 45 Minute Battery Life
  • 8 Hour Charge Time
  • Cordless
  • The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for facial styling. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs. OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily. Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the included 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble. Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds! OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer. The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free. * Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
  • 100-240 V
  • 50-60 Hz
  • OneBlade to trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • 45 minutes run time
  • 3 stubble combs
  • Designed to cut hair, not skin
  • 8-hour charge
  • 2 year world-wide guarantee

Information

Produce of

Made in Indonesia / Designed in Netherlands

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.philips.com/oneblade

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

374 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Simple and Effective

5 stars

Beautiful design of the product makes it easy to hold and shave

How are you supposed to know when the battery is f

4 stars

How are you supposed to know when the battery is fully charged when all you get is a green light when plugged in? Why not an amber light indicating charging status and green for fully charged ?

Great product

5 stars

I would highly recommend this product after trying so many other razors, this razor is so simple to use.

A great alternative to a traditional razor.

4 stars

Quick and easy to use. New blades cut like a dream but less so as they age. With regular/frequent use I haven't found they last for 4 months.

Hopeless

1 stars

It’s a lovely looking thing but hopeless for shaving with. Takes numerous passes to get facial hair to a relatively even length and the closeness of the shave is pretty poor. Expected a lot more from Philips. First product of theirs I’ve bought that has disappointed me.

Update to my previous review.

5 stars

Hi, just thought that I'd update my previous review. First time I have trimmed my beard, used the No 3 comb and I have to say that I'm really pleased with the results. A nice even length and no pulling, finished off with a shave, getting better with each use.

First rate

5 stars

I can't overstate how good this has been, from lazy 5 day growth to virtually clean shave in no time. Light, waterproof, agile it is so easy to use. Anyone unsure of whether it will shave close enough need not worry it does and the attachments are easy to use too. Hardly seem to have to charge it, doddle to clean, put all this with the price and it's a no brainer. Just buy it.

Perfect Handy Styling Partner

4 stars

Easy to use ! Perfect Trimming ! Skin Friendly Trimmer !

AT LAST

5 stars

At last a easy to use good quality trimmer have had various makes models over yrs and the oneblade just blows them all out of the water easily fantastic product Philips

Poor quality combs

1 stars

The shaver itself is great but the combs are useless I use the 1mm on my beard and 2mm on my tash I have had to buy replacement combs 4 times in the last 18 months not buying again had enough just gutted because the shaver is so good

1-10 of 374 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Philips Oneblade Qp220 Replacement Blade Twin Pack

£ 22.00
£11.00/each

Gillette Fusion Proglide Styler 3In1

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Pack 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here