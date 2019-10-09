By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Twinings Spicy Chai 50'S

5(1)Write a review
Twinings Spicy Chai 50'S
£ 2.80
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Spice Flavour Black Tea.
  • Doing good
  • With your support, Twinings help provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk.
  • Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
  • What does it taste like?
  • Think cinnamon, clove and ginger. With the echoes of familiar tea and a flavour that lasts in your mouth.
  • Where doest it come from?
  • Chai started in India by infusing spices and tea leaves in milk. It's usually a recipe that's been passed down from mother to daughter, generation by generation. Each house will have its own chai flavour and this one's our favourite.
  • What makes this tea different?
  • This delightful blend combines aromatic spices of ginger and cinnamon on a thick, strong Assam tea base.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining, and Company Limited. London.

  • Warming & aromatic

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea, Ginger Root (10%), Cinnamon (10%), Flavourings (8%)

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Brew for three minutes for a gently warming cup. Four minutes for spice that knocks your socks off. Make it a little sweeter with sugar if you like or add a dash of milk.

Number of uses

50 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444, visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

125g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely taste of cinnamon and clove with a hint of

5 stars

Lovely taste of cinnamon and clove with a hint of ginger. Tea bag doesn't need to steep for long before the flavours are released.

Usually bought next

Pukka Herbs Organic Fair Trade Original Chai 40G

£ 2.50
£6.25/100g

Offer

Twinings Spiced Ginger 20 Tea Bags 35G

£ 1.70
£4.86/100g

Offer

Drink Me Spiced Chai 250G

£ 2.30
£0.92/100g

Twinings Earl Grey 100 Teabags 250G

£ 5.00
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here