L'or. Onyx Capsules 10 Pack 52G

£ 3.00
£5.77/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Ground Coffee in Capsules
  • For a detailed list of compatible machines see www.lorespresso.com
  • L'OR has created a new generation of aluminium espresso coffee capsules, compatible with Nespresso®* coffee machines
  • *Trademark of a third party, not related to JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS
  • Let yourself be captivated by intense and aromatic espressos, with an indulgent creamy layer
  • Made from coffee beans exclusively selected by L'OR
  • Intense ONYX is an ode to the extreme essence of pure espresso: premium, dark roasted Arabica and Robusta beans are finely ground to reveal a pronounced and spicy blend with a splendid bitter cocoa touch. Revel in espresso coffee's darkest character.
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
  • Why not try other variants within the L'OR coffee pods range, such as Lungo or Supremo.
  • L'OR can also be tried as an Instant or Roast and Ground coffee.
  • L'OR; why pursue anything less than gold.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • L'OR aluminium coffee capsules
  • Intensity 12
  • 10 x 5.2g capsules in each pack
  • Pack size: 52g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

10 Count

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.lorespresso.com
  • UK: 0808 100 8787
  • IE: 1800 207 275

Net Contents

52g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

