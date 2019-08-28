By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bahlsen Zoo Gluten Free Biscuits 100G
Product Description

  • Crunchy biscuits, gluten-free, lactose-free
  • Lactose free1
  • 1Free from lactose (contains max. 0.01g/100g lactose).
  • No added colours or preservatives*
  • (*according to food law)
  • After 125 years of baking with passion, we are proud to bring you our new gluten-free and lactose-free biscuits from our dedicated gluten-free factory. Using high quality ingredients, we've created a biscuit so tasty you won't believe it's gluten-free.
  • We hope you enjoy!
  • Crunch Guarantee
  • Every Bahlsen biscuit is made from carefully selected ingredients and is the product of over 125 years of baking tradition.
  • Gluten-free and delicious!
  • Lactose free
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Teff Flour, Maize Flour, Whole Hen's Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk (Lactose-Free)2, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Flavouring, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Acid: Citric Acid, 2Dried Skimmed Milk is made from Cow's Milk and with the aid of Lactase Enzymes Lactose is broken down into Glucose and Galactose

Allergy Information

  • Soya, Sesame and Lupin are also processed on this line

Storage

Store in a dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Bahlsen,
  • 30001 Hannover,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.bahlsen.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1934 kJ / 460 kcal
Fat 15 g
of which saturates 7,0 g
Carbohydrate 77 g
of which sugars 24 g
Protein 3,1 g
Salt 0,88 g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

OKish

2 stars

A bit claggy

