Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 8X 43G

Great Protein Oats
If you are used to Protein add stuff then this is great! If you are not used to added protein then yes this has a "strange" texture compared with the normal oats.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543 kJ
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (65%), Soy Protein (16%), Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack
Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 190 ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 1/2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
This pack contains 8 servings
8 x 43g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 43g
|Per 43g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1543 kJ
|663 kJ
|1030 kJ
|-
|378 kcal
|162 kcal
|252 kcal (13%*)
|Fat
|5.8 g
|2.5 g
|5.8 g (8%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.1 g
|0.5 g
|2.6 g (13%*)
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|24 g
|33 g
|of which Sugars
|17 g
|7.2 g
|16 g (18%*)
|Fibre
|6.0 g
|2.6 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|22 g
|9.5 g
|16 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.43 g
|0.64 g (11%*)
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1With 190ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
