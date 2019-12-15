By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 8X 43G

image 1 of Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 8X 43G
£ 2.75
£0.80/100g

Each 43g serving with 190ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
  • Energy1030kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars16g
    18%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543 kJ

Product Description

  • Golden Syrup Flavour Microwaveable Oats with Added Soy Protein
  • Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
  • - 8 protein porridge sachets made with 100% wholegrain Quaker Oats
  • - Delicious Quaker porridge sachets bursting with the warming flavour of golden syrup
  • - Ready in just 2 minutes, Quaker Oat So Simple microwaveable porridge oats are a great morning time-saver
  • - In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy at the office. Simple.
  • - No flavours or artificial preservatives
  • For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition.
  • There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
  • Oat beta-glucan 2.4g per 100g. Each serving (43g) contains 34% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
  • 100% wholegrain
  • Natural flavours
  • Ready in 2 1/2 mins
  • Helps lower cholesterol
  • High in protein
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 344g
  • Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  • Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (65%), Soy Protein (16%), Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain: Wheat and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 190 ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 1/2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  Quaker Quality Promise
  We're here to help.
  quaker.co.uk or
  UK 0800 0324490
  ROI 1800 509408
  Weekdays 9am - 5pm
  Or Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Net Contents

8 x 43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 43gPer 43g1 (%*)
Energy 1543 kJ663 kJ1030 kJ
-378 kcal162 kcal252 kcal (13%*)
Fat 5.8 g2.5 g5.8 g (8%*)
of which Saturates 1.1 g0.5 g2.6 g (13%*)
Carbohydrate 56 g24 g33 g
of which Sugars 17 g7.2 g16 g (18%*)
Fibre 6.0 g2.6 g2.5 g
Protein 22 g9.5 g16 g
Salt 1.0 g0.43 g0.64 g (11%*)
This pack contains 8 servings---
1With 190ml of semi skimmed milk---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great Protein Oats

5 stars

If you are used to Protein add stuff then this is great! If you are not used to added protein then yes this has a "strange" texture compared with the normal oats.

