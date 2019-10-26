Stockwell & Co Strawberry Jam 454G

Superb buy.
very good value for the money. ideal for jam Tarts or eating on bread and butter.
I opened the jam and put it in the fridge. When i went back to it 3 weeks later it was mouldy
This jam is excellent. I prefer it to the expensive ones. Very fruity taste. Unbelievable at the very reasonable price
worried about quality
Fantastic value, and good Strawberry taste, Initially I was worried about quality given the price, but was completely satisfied, it is now a cupboard staple
You get what you pay for, however.....
Cheap jam, which isn't great for eating, but really good to use in wasp traps!!
Excellent value
Very very good for the price. Had it on a scone with butter. Very good value.
Great if you're not to fussy!
My children love this! Bought it to try out see what it was like! Now use all the time of I can get it! We love it in homemade scones!
Lovely jam
Lovely tasting.used in sandwiches and cream crackers
Good buy.
Some Stockwell products are a bit rubbish but I find this very nice. When you don't use jam very often it is not expensive to throw away if you don't use it all before it develops mold. Great for baking purposes.
For a budget jam....you get what you pay for with this. So price wise is good......yes it does taste of strawberries. However.....the consistency is more like pure jelly than jam. No bits of strawberries in it to be seen. Blobbed in my rice pudding, its perfectly acceptable or slapped in a peanut butter and jam sandwich fine......Not good enough for my scones or toast tho. Probably wouldn't get again unless on a tight budget