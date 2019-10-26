By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Strawberry Jam 454G

4(25)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Strawberry Jam 454G
£ 0.28
£0.06/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1048kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry jam.
  • N/A
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberries, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1048kJ / 247kcal157kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate59.8g9.0g
Sugars44.6g6.7g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

25 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Superb buy.

5 stars

very good value for the money. ideal for jam Tarts or eating on bread and butter.

I opened the jam and put it in the fridge. When i

1 stars

I opened the jam and put it in the fridge. When i went back to it 3 weeks later it was mouldy

This jam is excellent. I prefer it to the expensi

5 stars

This jam is excellent. I prefer it to the expensive ones. Very fruity taste. Unbelievable at the very reasonable price

worried about quality

4 stars

Fantastic value, and good Strawberry taste, Initially I was worried about quality given the price, but was completely satisfied, it is now a cupboard staple

You get what you pay for, however.....

3 stars

Cheap jam, which isn't great for eating, but really good to use in wasp traps!!

Excellent value

4 stars

Very very good for the price. Had it on a scone with butter. Very good value.

Great if you're not to fussy!

5 stars

My children love this! Bought it to try out see what it was like! Now use all the time of I can get it! We love it in homemade scones!

Lovely jam

5 stars

Lovely tasting.used in sandwiches and cream crackers

Good buy.

4 stars

Some Stockwell products are a bit rubbish but I find this very nice. When you don't use jam very often it is not expensive to throw away if you don't use it all before it develops mold. Great for baking purposes.

For a budget jam....you get what you pay for with

3 stars

For a budget jam....you get what you pay for with this. So price wise is good......yes it does taste of strawberries. However.....the consistency is more like pure jelly than jam. No bits of strawberries in it to be seen. Blobbed in my rice pudding, its perfectly acceptable or slapped in a peanut butter and jam sandwich fine......Not good enough for my scones or toast tho. Probably wouldn't get again unless on a tight budget

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

