Yellow Tail Pinot Noir 75Cl

image 1 of Yellow Tail Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red Australian Wine
  • This [yellow tail] Pinot Noir is everything a great wine should be - bright, juicy and easy to drink.
  • Flavours: cherries, red berries and sweet spice
  • In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • 2017 crafted by The Casella Family
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in Stainless steel tanks

History

  • In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.

Regional Information

  • We only source quality grapes from growers within the wine-making regions of South Eastern Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy: with picnic food or just relaxing after a long day

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • UK.
  • E: info@casellafamilybrands.com
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

