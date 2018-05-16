Yellow Tail Pinot Noir 75Cl

Product Description
- Pinot Noir - Red Australian Wine
- This [yellow tail] Pinot Noir is everything a great wine should be - bright, juicy and easy to drink.
- Flavours: cherries, red berries and sweet spice
- In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- 2017 crafted by The Casella Family
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Casella Family Brands
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- Fermented in Stainless steel tanks
History
Regional Information
- We only source quality grapes from growers within the wine-making regions of South Eastern Australia.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy: with picnic food or just relaxing after a long day
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- W1743.
- At:
- CH2 4LF,
- UK.
Importer address
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- The Stores,
- The Officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
Return to
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- The Stores,
- The Officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
- UK.
- E: info@casellafamilybrands.com
- www.yellowtailwine.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
