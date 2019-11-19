Blue Moon 4 Pack 4X330ml
Product Description
- Wheat Beer.
- Belgian Style Wheat Beer, brewed with Orange Peel and Coriander for a subtle sweetness. The wheat gives a smooth, creamy body.
- First brewed in 1995, Blue Moon is the number 1 craft beer in the USA.
- Having returned from completing his PHD in Brewing in Belgium, our Founder Keith Villa wanted to create a refreshing twist on a classic beer style. In 1995, out of the Sandlot Brewery at the Colorado Rockies Baseball Stadium, Keith brewed a Belgian Style Wheat Beer using Orange Peel to accomplish a subtle sweetness on the pallet, rather than the typical tartness of a Belgian Wit, which he thought the American drinker would appreciate more.
- This is an unfiltered beer - sediment is common
- 5.4% ABV
- Unfiltered for depth of flavour - will have a cloudy appearance
- Brewed with Orange Peel and Coriander
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley, Oats and Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Brewed with white wheat and steel cut oats, Blue Moon features a crisp finish and the perfect combination of orange peel and a touch of coriander
ABV
5.4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place.For Best Before End: see base of can.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton Upon Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
Distributor address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton Upon Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
- Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
- ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)
- www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com
Upper age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
