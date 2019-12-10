By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Melini Italian Passieno 75Cl

Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • Passieno is an intense and elegant red, obtained from the ancient technique of vinifying together fresh and slightly dried grapes to intensify the flavours and richness of the wine. The wine is then aged for several months in oak to enhance complexity and smoothness. Pairs perfectly with tasty pasta, grilled red meats or mature cheeses.
  • Wine of Italy
  • From partially dried grapes
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • On the nose, fresh blackberries and plums well integrated with aromas typical of drying, like dried fruit and flowers, vanilla A deep, velvety, lingering palate.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.87

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A

Wine Maker

Alessandro Zanette

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Vinification Details

  • Passieno is obtained from the ancient technique of vinifying together fresh and slightly dried grapes. Part of the grapes are picked when perfectly ripe and transferred to the cellar for processing, so the freshness and fragrance of the grapes remain intact. The varieties best suited to drying are left in part on the vine and harvested with a further concentration of the grapes in order to give to the wine concentration and aromas recalling “appassimento”.

History

  • Melini was founded in 1705 by a wealthy merchant family from Florence. The cellar was rebuilt in the early 1970s bringing it to the forefront of modern winemaking. It is nestled into the side of a hill and constructed on four levels in order to achieve the progressive phases of vinification by gravity rather than pumping.

Regional Information

  • Viticulture in Italy has remote origins, in fact the ancient name of Italy was Enotria (land of wine). The vine is currently grown in all Italian regions. Italy is one of the most important wine-growing countries in Europe, as well as one of the oldest.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Melini S.p.A.,
  • Nelle Proprie Cantine Di Poggibonsi,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.melinichianti.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Enjoyed

4 stars

Lovely smooth wine. Somewhere between Aglianico and Passimento. Good with red meat or cheese, probably a bit too powerful for drinking on its own.

Wonderful warming spiced red...

4 stars

Delicious, honeyed red wine with a distinctive flavour from the partially dried grapes. Unusual, but rich and with more warming flavour than many reds at this price. Certainly worth buying especially when on offer, if you can find it in store. I hope Tesco will continue to stock this striking and affordable wine.

Smooth Red aged to give high alcohol content

5 stars

Excellent smooth and intense red wine, you can taste the dried raisins flavour, a smell of liquorice and dark fruits. Very enjoyable with red meats and mature cheeses.

Might be nice if I could get to it.

1 stars

Such a disappointment. Did not even get the corkscrew into the bottle. The cork was pushed in without effort. Will be taking it back.

