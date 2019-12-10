Melini Italian Passieno 75Cl

Enjoyed
Lovely smooth wine. Somewhere between Aglianico and Passimento. Good with red meat or cheese, probably a bit too powerful for drinking on its own.
Wonderful warming spiced red...
Delicious, honeyed red wine with a distinctive flavour from the partially dried grapes. Unusual, but rich and with more warming flavour than many reds at this price. Certainly worth buying especially when on offer, if you can find it in store. I hope Tesco will continue to stock this striking and affordable wine.
Smooth Red aged to give high alcohol content
Excellent smooth and intense red wine, you can taste the dried raisins flavour, a smell of liquorice and dark fruits. Very enjoyable with red meats and mature cheeses.
Might be nice if I could get to it.
Such a disappointment. Did not even get the corkscrew into the bottle. The cork was pushed in without effort. Will be taking it back.