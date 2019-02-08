By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Melini Chianti Governo Docg 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Melini Chianti Governo Docg 75Cl
Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • The name Governo all'Uso Toscano comes from the rediscovery of a historical, local vinification interesting method using the wine of grapes dried in a special drying room. The result is a rich, smooth, full bodied wine with flavours of juicy black fruits, a hint of savoury spices and a long finish. Pair perfectly with cured meats, strong cheeses and grilled red meats. Serve at 18-20°C.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Concentrated, vivid ruby red colour. Pervasive, complex aromas with marked ripe fruit (Morello cherries and raspberries) and pleasing flor notes (irises and Parma violets). Rounded, full-bodied, soft and fruity flavor, very tangy and harmonious.

Region of Origin

Tuscany

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry

Grape Variety

Sangiovese and complementary varieties

Vinification Details

  • After a careful selection, some of the grapes are dried. Meticulous monitoring of the drying phase produces perfectly sound grapes rich in sugars. In the cellar, batches of freshly drawn-off wine are selected to receive the ready-dried grapes, starting a new fermentation process. The slow new fermentation represents the rediscovery and celebration of a historical, local practice: Governo all'Uso Toscano. Along with careful monitoring of the temperatures and skilled use of modern winemaking techniques, the method produces a rich, well-structured wine with unique, appealing and appetizing character.

History

  • Melini was founded in 1705 by a wealthy merchant family from Florence. The cellar was rebuilt in the early 1970s bringing it to the forefront of modern winemaking. It is nestled into the side of a hill and constructed on four levels in order to achieve the progressive phases of vinification by gravity rather than pumping. Chianti is probably the best known Italian wine, exported since the 18th century and it remains one of Italy's most famed exports

Regional Information

  • Chianti Docg is produced in the heart of Tuscany, in the area between the provinces of Arezzo, Florence, Pisa, Pistoia, Prato and Siena. These are hilly territories with large terraces and valleys crossed by rivers. This territory has been producing wine since the time of the Etruscans, but only in the 1800s it obtained the Denomination of Controlled Origin - DOC, in 1967 the Controlled and Guaranteed Denomination of Origin - DOCG was introduced. The Chianti area is also a famed touristic destination with rolling hills, neat agricultural landscapes and a healthy gastronomical tradition based on local products

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 18-20°C.

Name and address

  • Melini S.p.A.,
  • Nelle Proprie Cantine di Poggibonsi,
  • Italia.
  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.melinichianti.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Excellent complex Chianti

5 stars

Excellent complex Chianti

