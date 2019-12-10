By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Melini Chianti Riserva Docg 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • Melini produces this Chianti Riserva with the care and quality for which it is famous. It is a full bodied wine with character, brimming with rich black and red fruit flavours and, thanks to extended ageing in oak, a lightly toasted, smooth finish. Pairs perfectly with rich pasta dishes, grilled meats and mature cheeses.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Glowing ruby red colour. Marked aromas of raspberries and blackberries with hints of Parma violets and irises. Rounded, candid, tangy flavor with a pleasing, very lingering finish on notes of wild berry jam and almonds.

Region of Origin

Tuscany

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A

Wine Maker

Alessandro Zanette

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese and complementary varietes

Vinification Details

  • The grapes come from vineyards located on well exposed slopes in the Chianti area of Tuscany. Between September and October, when the grapes are well ripened, they are picked and softly pressed. The ripe grapes undergo the red winemaking method at controlled temperature (26-28°C) with frequent pumping-over.

History

  • Melini was founded in 1705 by a wealthy merchant family from Florence. The cellar was rebuilt in the early 1970s bringing it to the forefront of modern winemaking. It is nestled into the side of a hill and constructed on four levels in order to achieve the progressive phases of vinification by gravity rather than pumping. Chianti is probably the best known Italian wine, exported since the 18th century and it remains one of Italy's most famed exports

Regional Information

  • Wines that can be classified as Chianti are produced from a fairly large area that stretches from the plains along the Mediterranean shores near Livorno, to the mountainous region near Florence and Siena. The best wines come from the latter part, where Melini is also located. The Chianti area is also a famed touristic destination with rolling hills, neat agricultural landscapes and a healthy gastronomical tradition based on local products

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 18-20ºC.

Name and address

  • Melini S.p.A.,
  • Nelle Proprie Cantine Di Poggibonsi,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.melinichianti.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Stunner!

5 stars

Stunner! On offer and with 25% of 6, this is the bargain of the year that’s keeps on giving :+)

