Graze Lemon & Blueberry Super Bites 4X30g

- Energy576kJ 138kcal7%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars5.0g6%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921 kJ
Product Description
- Wholegrain oat lemon & blueberry flavoured flapjacks with baobab
- For us nothing beats flapjacks made the old fashioned way, which is why all ours are baked by hand in small batches. And why wouldn't you? Since this keeps the oats whole, for a delicious flapjack that's a source of fibre and manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Give your afternoons a tasty little lift with whole oats, lemon, blueberry infused cranberries and superfood baobab. This superhero recipe is made with chicory root fibre, a naturally sweet ingredient that means this recipe uses 40% less sugar* and still hits the sweet spot.
- *We've compared this recipe to over 80 other similar cereal bars to work this percentage out
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Each oat bite is a source of manganese
- 138 kcal
- 5.0g sugar
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
- Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Each oat bite is a source of manganese
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats (41%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils [Palm*, Rapeseed], Water, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Blueberry Infused Dried Cranberries (6%) (Sugar, Cranberries, Grape Juice Concentrate, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Golden Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Baobab Powder (1.4%), Lemon Curd (1%) (Sugar, Salted Butter [Milk], Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Pasteurised Free-Range Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Lemon Oil), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, *Graze contributes to the production of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Peanuts, Soya, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before: see base
Produce of
Made and packed by graze, here in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
Return to
- Say hello
- For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
- Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
- TW9 1EW,
- UK.
- For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at
- c/o 20 River Walk,
Net Contents
4 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bite (30g)
|Energy
|1921 kJ
|576 kJ
|-
|460 kcal
|138 kcal
|(%RI)
|(%RI)
|Fat
|24 g
|7.2 g
|of which saturates
|7.4 g
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|17 g
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|16 g
|4.7 g
|Protein
|6.5 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.50 g
|0.15 g
|Manganese
|1.7mg (86%)
|0.5mg (26%)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020