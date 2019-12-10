By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Black Sheep Milk Stout 500Ml 4.4% Alcohol By Volume

4(1)Write a review
Black Sheep Milk Stout 500Ml 4.4% Alcohol By Volume
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A silky, creamy stout packing notes of chocolate, vanilla and coffee. Brewed with lactose and a robust malt blend, this milk stout offers a satisfying sweetness that cuts against a light bitterness, brought together through an irresistible velvet texture.
  • Creamy, rich & dark
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Hops, Lactose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

4.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served lightly chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Masham,
  • Yorkshire.

Return to

  • Come & Visit Our Brewery
  • Masham,
  • Yorkshire.
  • blacksheepbrewery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 155kj/35kcal

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Lovely drink but they need to stock more as it goe

4 stars

Lovely drink but they need to stock more as it goes to quick off the shelf

