Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G

Whether it's a bad batch but the biscuits taste burnt and you can see the biscuit base has be burnt on the outer side
Cheap and chocolatey!
Husband can eat a pack of these in a day so they do the job! Chocolate just the right thickness and sweet enough.
Lovely choc bics!
Not great
Bland and pretty tasteless
value
i think they are great for the price ,not as much chocolate as the leading brand,but good value
Very Chocolatey
Excellent value for a chocolate biscuit. These taste just as good as the more well known makes. Very chocolatey. The biscuit has a crunch.
Better than the more expensive main brands.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits are so much better than the more expensive main brands, The price and quality are amazing, They go down really well with a nice cup of tea, Well done Tesco.
5/5. Tastes exactly like the expensive brands.
5/5 ! Great price and tastes exactly like the expensive brands.
Nice!
Almost as nice as 'you know who'! Unlike some 'Sweetmeal' chocolate digestives, these are quite wheat-y and have a decent layer of tasty chocolate. Not bad at all when you consider they are about 60% cheaper than the leading brand!
prefer Tesco's own these were covered with less ch
prefer Tesco's own these were covered with less chocolate and the biscuits were harder