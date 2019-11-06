By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G

4.5(43)Write a review
£ 0.42
£0.14/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy349kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuits half coated in milk chocolate.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (24%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Sal Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain barley and oats.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (17g)
Energy2053kJ / 490kcal349kJ / 83kcal
Fat21.9g3.7g
Saturates11.2g1.9g
Carbohydrate64.6g11.0g
Sugars26.0g4.4g
Fibre3.2g0.5g
Protein7.0g1.2g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

43 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Whether it's a bad batch but the biscuits taste bu

1 stars

Whether it's a bad batch but the biscuits taste burnt and you can see the biscuit base has be burnt on the outer side

Cheap and chocolatey!

4 stars

Husband can eat a pack of these in a day so they do the job! Chocolate just the right thickness and sweet enough.

Lovely choc bics!

5 stars

Lovely choc bics!

Not great

2 stars

Bland and pretty tasteless

value

5 stars

i think they are great for the price ,not as much chocolate as the leading brand,but good value

Very Chocolatey

5 stars

Excellent value for a chocolate biscuit. These taste just as good as the more well known makes. Very chocolatey. The biscuit has a crunch.

Better than the more expensive main brands.

5 stars

Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits are so much better than the more expensive main brands, The price and quality are amazing, They go down really well with a nice cup of tea, Well done Tesco.

5/5. Tastes exactly like the expensive brands.

5 stars

5/5 ! Great price and tastes exactly like the expensive brands.

Nice!

4 stars

Almost as nice as 'you know who'! Unlike some 'Sweetmeal' chocolate digestives, these are quite wheat-y and have a decent layer of tasty chocolate. Not bad at all when you consider they are about 60% cheaper than the leading brand!

prefer Tesco's own these were covered with less ch

3 stars

prefer Tesco's own these were covered with less chocolate and the biscuits were harder

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

