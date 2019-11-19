Tesco Teacakes 4 Pack ..

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(9)Write a review
Product Description

  • 4 Teacakes.
  • Use for a delicious bread and butter pudding with a twist.
  • Made with raisins, currants and mixed peel for subtle citrus flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mixed Fruit (24%), Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Mixed Peel (Orange Peel, Lemon Peel), Yeast, Salt, Potato Dextrin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mixed Fruit contains: Sultanas, Currants, Raisins

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, egg, milk and soya

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teacake (73g)
Energy1165kJ / 276kcal851kJ / 201kcal
Fat3.6g2.6g
Saturates1.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate51.4g37.5g
Sugars19.4g14.2g
Fibre3.4g2.5g
Protein7.7g5.6g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY

5 stars

These are lovely, soya and milk free my grandson who is allergic to both milk and soya loves them so does the rest of our family.

We love them. Please make more. They don't give u

5 stars

We love them. Please make more. They don't give us indigestion like some others

Unfortunately they were well in date but very dry.

3 stars

Unfortunately they were well in date but very dry.

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty teacakes with plenty of fruit inside and lovely toasted. Good value for money, would recommend.

Delicious Teacakes !!!

5 stars

Having tried most other brand name teacakes I found these to be the richest and fruitiest of them all. Absolutely delicious !

Not for me!

2 stars

Toasted them and they were very dry and tasteless

No!

1 stars

Can sum these up in two words. Dry, tasteless. Will not buy again.

What a disappointment

2 stars

I bought these as this pack seem to have replaced the pack of 6 which were a real favourite in our family. What a huge disappointment, they were dry and quite hard (the other ones were lovely and soft and moist) and they didn't have as much fruit in. Definitely won't be buying them again. Please Tesco bring the other ones back!

Good but bring back the Tesco Finest Teacake.

3 stars

A reasonable tea cake, but ….. not as good as the Tesco Finest Teacake, which is greatly missed along with the Muesli rolls

