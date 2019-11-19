Tesco Teacakes 4 Pack ..

MILK AND SOYA FREE!!!!! YAY
These are lovely, soya and milk free my grandson who is allergic to both milk and soya loves them so does the rest of our family.
We love them. Please make more. They don't give u
We love them. Please make more. They don't give us indigestion like some others
Unfortunately they were well in date but very dry.
Tasty
Very tasty teacakes with plenty of fruit inside and lovely toasted. Good value for money, would recommend.
Delicious Teacakes !!!
Having tried most other brand name teacakes I found these to be the richest and fruitiest of them all. Absolutely delicious !
Not for me!
Toasted them and they were very dry and tasteless
No!
Can sum these up in two words. Dry, tasteless. Will not buy again.
What a disappointment
I bought these as this pack seem to have replaced the pack of 6 which were a real favourite in our family. What a huge disappointment, they were dry and quite hard (the other ones were lovely and soft and moist) and they didn't have as much fruit in. Definitely won't be buying them again. Please Tesco bring the other ones back!
Good but bring back the Tesco Finest Teacake.
A reasonable tea cake, but ….. not as good as the Tesco Finest Teacake, which is greatly missed along with the Muesli rolls